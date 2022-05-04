Was a real-life Tatooine spotted by NASA?

In 2020, NASA's TESS satellite spotted an exoplanet, located 1,300 light-years away, that orbited a binary star system just like the desert planet Tatooine from the beloved film series, ‘Star Wars.'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories