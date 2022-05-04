Was a real-life Tatooine spotted by NASA?
In 2020, NASA's TESS satellite spotted an exoplanet, located 1,300 light-years away, that orbited a binary star system just like the desert planet Tatooine from the beloved film series, ‘Star Wars.'
Several new restaurants are coming to San Marco in the coming months, including Bar Molion and The Swinerie. Here's a rundown.
Twigs alleges LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive after meeting during "Honey Boy."
The fashion and beauty report looks at its customer base of more than 19 million to share a better understanding of purchasing behaviors this season.
A mom got her 9-year-old the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, but she told Channel 9 her daughter started having stomach pains.
Christian clergymen carry a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem in 2019. AP Photo/Mahmoud IlleanA Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sunk after it was heavily damaged in April 2022. Kremlin officials said that a fire on board caused munitions to explode, while Ukrainian officials claimed they had attacked the Moskva. Several media reports noted that the ship might have been carrying a relic of the “true cross,” a
"Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit,” Orbital Assembly Corp.’s Tim Alatorre says
Kimberly Goesling, who claims the airline retaliated against her after she reported the incident, began testimony Friday in a Tarrant County courtroom.
Tata Steel was India's biggest importer of Russian coal in the first quarter, bringing in 617,000 tonnes, according to data from CoalMint.
A battery startup founded by a former Tesla engineer announced on Tuesday plans for U.S.-based mass production of next-generation materials aimed at cutting costs, boosting driving ranges and reducing the industry's reliance on China. Sila Nanotechnologies will invest in the low hundreds of millions of dollars in a new plant in Washington state due to open in 2024, Sila CEO Gene Berdichevsky told Reuters. He said that since Tesla was founded in 2003, the price of electric car batteries had plateaued rather than falling as much as anticipated, so new materials could help lower the cost to consumers.
President Biden is nominating Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli to serve as the new head of U.S. European Command, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday. The nomination of Cavoli, the current commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags into its third month. If confirmed, he will…
Small launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc on Monday captured a falling rocket stage out of the air with a helicopter before dropping it in the ocean, appearing to achieve a partially successful test of the company's novel cost-savings approach to recovering used rockets for multiple mission to space. The demonstration, involving parachutes and a long cable hanging from a helicopter, sought to check off a key milestone for the Long Beach, California-based company as it ventures to slash the cost of sending things into space, an industry trend pioneered by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX. After lifting off to send 34 satellites toward orbit at 10:50 a.m. (2250 GMT) in New Zealand, the Long Beach, California-based company's four-story-tall Electron booster stage fell back through Earth's atmosphere and deployed a series of parachutes to brake its speed.
Leave it to a Bridgerton star to understand exactly what “gilded glamour” calls for. Here, see exactly what the Kate Sharma actress Simone Ashley wore to the Met Gala.
“Be patient—the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” NASA said.
Bernard Ross Hansen and Diane Renee Erdmann were both convicted of multiple counts of mail and wire fraud in July 2021.
Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 06:52 Over the last few days, the invaders have taken 17 tanks and 60 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles out of storage in the town of Boguchar, Voronezh Region, and moved them to Ukraine Source: Armed Forces of Ukraine General Staff Quote: "The invader is taking measures to replenish the significant losses of equipment in the units of the Russian armed forces engaged in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine.
Plus, tips on how to season your steak and know when it's done.
Oscar Isaac has said in previous interviews that making “X-Men: Apocalypse” was an “excruciating” experience, but don’t expect the actor to completely disown Bryan Singer’s 2016 superhero misfire. Isaac donned blue makeup and prosthetics to play the eponymous villain in the film, which is widely regarded as the worst “X-Men” movie to date. “No, I […]
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWelcome to this week’s edition of Confider, The Daily Beast’s media newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Monday. Send questions, tips, and complaints here.CBS 3D CHESS MOVESCBS News can thank Brian Williams for Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell re-upping with the network at a slightly lower salary. According to multiple people familiar with the situation, CBS earlier this year floated to the press that Williams,
Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersRussian forces killed twice as many people as originally thought in its March 16 bombing of a theater that served as a shelter in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol.That’s according to an extensive investigation by the Associated Press out Wednesday, which puts the real death toll of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater bombing at about 600. Ukrainian authorities had initially said an estimated 300 people were killed.The investigation also debunks Moscow’
Mariupol: only 3 of 14 buses with evacuees have reached Zaporizhzhia - Mayor IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022, 14:18 Only 3 buses out of the 14 with residents of Mariupol were able to reach territory controlled by Ukraine.