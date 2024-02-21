Real-life 'Totoro' Catbus to take passengers for a ride at Ghibli Park

[Source]

The iconic Catbus from “My Neighbor Totoro” is coming to life as a new transportation option at the Ghibli Park in Japan.

About the vehicle: The electric-powered bus, officially called the APM (Accessible People Mover) Catbus, is based on eco-friendly vehicles used at the Tokyo Olympics, reported Yahoo News Japan. Announced in February last year, the bus is modeled after the beloved vehicle from the popular Studio Ghibli film, featuring the distinctive Catbus smile, tail and rooftop mouse lighting markers. Inside, passengers will find fur-lined bench seats reminiscent of the feline creature.

Measuring approximately 3.9 meters (12.80 feet) in length, 1.6 meters (5.25 feet) in width, and 2 meters (6.56 feet) in height, the transport vehicle has a top speed of 19 kilometers per hour (11.81 miles per hour) and accommodates up to six passengers.

Exclusive Miyazaki art: Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Omura announced last week that the Catbus will begin operating on March 16, coinciding with the opening of Ghibli Park's new attraction, the "Witch's Valley" area. It will reportedly whisk visitors between the park’s main gate and the new area. Passengers can also look forward to receiving a commemorative ticket featuring a drawing of the Catbus by Hayao Miyazaki himself.

More details soon: Additional information about the fare for the APM and other details will be revealed at an unveiling ceremony on Feb. 27, according to local reports. The Ghibli Park is currently closed for maintenance and will reopen on March 16 with all five planned areas.

