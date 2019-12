Café Terrace at Night by Vincent van Gogh (Arles, France)

For over a year, Vincent van Gogh lived in the French city of Arles. It was there that he produced some of his most celebrated work. Unfortunately, it was also in Arles where the post-Impressionist artist suffered his most famous mental breakdown, one that culminated in the severing of his left ear. Café Terrace at Night was painted in the early fall of 1888, some four months before the ear-cutting incident in December. Today, visitors can still sit at the very café Van Gogh immortalized through his work.