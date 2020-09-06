If real, President Donald Trump's comments about troops 'despicable': former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel blasted President Donald Trump Sunday for comments he reportedly made about members of the U.S. military -- calling them "losers" and "suckers" and questioning their motivation for pursuing a service career, according to an explosive report published by The Atlantic.

"If they're real, it's beneath the dignity of any commander-in-chief. Truly, they're despicable," Hagel said of the purported remarks in an interview on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

On Thursday, The Atlantic published the story which described the alleged disparagements and Trump's private views on the military, resulting in swift and vocal backlash from the president's critics. Trump and numerous members of his staff present for some of the events referenced in the article have denied the report and labeled it a "hoax."

ABC News has not independently confirmed The Atlantic report, which cites four unnamed sources with direct knowledge in making the claims.

Those who have come to the president's defense have been quick to note that the report relies on anonymous sources. Hagel acknowledged that fact Sunday, but pointed out Trump's record of public disrespect toward the late Sen. John McCain and members of his administration who served.

"Let's go back and look at Mr. Trump's words himself, coming out of his own mouth, starting in 2016 and what he said about John McCain and what he continued to say about McCain. How he degraded the service of Gens. (James) Mattis and (H.R.) McMaster, and just recently, Gen. (John) Kelly," Hagel said. "The history of -- of this president over the last three and four years is -- is pretty clear."

The president repeatedly clashed with McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, before the senator's death in 2018. During the 2016 presidential primaries, Trump referenced McCain's over-five years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, saying he likes "people who weren't captured." The president tweeted Thursday that he "never called (McCain) a loser," as claimed in The Atlantic story, but video shows Trump doing just that at a 2015 campaign event.

Hagel, a Republican who also represented Nebraska for two terms in the Senate, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in March, after backing neither Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Asked by "This Week" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz about how the report might resonate in the final two months of the campaign, Hagel predicted that it could have an impact.

"I think it's a pretty clear indictment of this president's attitude toward our veterans," he said, going on to criticize Trump's recent deployment of the military at racial justice protests. "No president has ever done that -- use your veterans, use your active military as props."

