The Real Reason Your Food Order Is Cold, And 14 More Confessions From A Delivery Driver
I'm sorry to tell you this but...if your food is cold, it's because you didn't include a tip.
I'm sorry to tell you this but...if your food is cold, it's because you didn't include a tip.
A Memphis, Tennessee man was arrested and charged with theft after picking up chips that a thief dropped on the way out of a store.
"Your words bring me zero shame," the meteorologist wrote.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a childhood photo with her parents to Instagram and thanking fans for their birthday wishes.
SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro
President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.
Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."
A U-2 pilot took this selfie with the infamous Chinese spy balloon, and it's astonishing. Here's the background of the photo, and what it means.
Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Liam Neeson was made to feel uncomfortable during an interview on The View. The Marlowe actor made an appearance on the ABC daytime talk show on Feb. 15 and was not impressed by his segment. “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this […]
It’s no secret that Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky knows how to turn heads, whether it be at an event or on social media. But this time, Paulina is shocking fans with not only a steamy bikini photo but by unveiling a never-before-seen tattoo! On Feb 21, Gretzky shared a series of photos from her […]
The former president spoke for around 10 minutes and didn't take questions at the town's fire station
A complete history of the Green Bay Packers' usage of the franchise tag.
Gal Gadot showed off her super sculpted legs and butt in cheeky white undies during a new photoshoot she shared to Instagram. She often opts for whole foods.
Floating inside a half-empty bottle of water was something he'd never seen before.
"I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body," the singer said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast
Police said the victim was found with a head injury at The Greens at Braelinn apartments around 6 a.m.
This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.
An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot an unarmed attacker three times in a violent encounter caught on surveillance video that has been released to the public.
The warehouse club makes changes very slowly but it has finally gotten rid of something that some members still took advantage of.