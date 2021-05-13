The Real Reason Liz Cheney Had to Go

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Fuller, Sam Brodey
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Minutes before her removal from House leadership on Wednesday, Liz Cheney told her colleagues that the nation needed a Republican Party “based on truth,” warning that embracing Donald Trump would “drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy.”

Hours later, after House Republicans swiftly stripped Cheney of her leadership position, they managed to prove her point at a hearing on Jan. 6.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said to call the insurrection an insurrection was a “bald-faced lie” because the people streaming into the Capitol looked like “a normal tourist visit.” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has ties to the organizers behind Jan. 6, said law enforcement was “harassing peaceful patriots.” And Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) theorized that it was impossible to know if it was actually Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol because no one had polled the rioters.

“It was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day,” added Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), “not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others.”

The embrace of a fabricated version of Jan. 6 was the natural progression following what they did that morning—booting Cheney from her position as the GOP conference chairwoman. And it was perhaps Cheney’s proclivity for telling the truth about Trump, the insurrection, and Republican lies about voter fraud that ultimately sealed her fate.

Just don’t tell that to Republican members. If you ask them, you’ll get an assortment of tortured explanations.

“It's just the style of leadership,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“I felt she pushed too hard to spend more money in the first Trump budget,” Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) said, referring to something that happened four years ago.

“Just became too much of a distraction,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told reporters on Wednesday.

In interviews with more than 20 House Republicans this week, it’s clear that most GOP members had become uncomfortable with Cheney continuing to represent them in leadership. But their rationales were often far from coherent, and the real reason why so many wanted to take away Cheney’s megaphone—whether Republicans would like to admit it or even realize it—is that she undermined a key endeavor of the GOP: lying.

Every time Cheney defiantly said the 2020 election had not been stolen from Trump, she undercut Republican attempts to change laws making it harder to vote. Every time she laid the blame for Jan. 6 at Trump’s feet, Republicans became a little more uneasy. And every time she referenced “The Big Lie,” she inconveniently suggested that those refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden’s legitimate victory were, in fact, not telling the truth.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney tweeted on May 3, in what may have been the final straw.

On Wednesday afternoon, as House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) exited a meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House, he somehow claimed that he didn’t think anybody was “questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

“That is all over with,” McCarthy said.

But it’s obviously not. And as The Daily Beast sought explanations from GOP members as to why Cheney had to go, Cheney’s resolute declarations about the election seemed to be at top of mind for many.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) told The Daily Beast that Cheney had thrown GOP lawmakers “under the bus” precisely because she called out those actively questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.

“If we say we have questions about the 2020 election, then you're somehow enemy to democracy,” Loudermilk said.

Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) expressed a number of issues he had with Cheney even before the election, but he also seemed offended that Cheney would side with Democrats on issues like impeachment, the 2020 election winner, and Jan. 6.

“The problem is you can’t have a Republican conference chair who continually recites Democrat talking points,” Jordan said. “You can't have a Republican conference chair who takes positions that 90% of the party oppose.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the overwhelming favorite to take Cheney’s position now that she’s been ousted, told The Daily Beast Wednesday morning that the GOP conference chair—charged with helping Republicans message—needed to “represent the whole team.”

“And I believe that she lost the faith of the members of the conference,” Stefanik said.

When The Daily Beast asked Stefanik if anything Cheney had said was actually inaccurate or should be controversial, Stefanik revealed her sense of subjective truth.

“What she’s saying is not representative of the viewpoints of 70-plus million Americans who voted for President Trump, or for the majority of our conference members,” Stefanik said. “It’s important that we focus on election security and election integrity moving forward, and that’s why you see state legislatures taking action.”

It’s that key Republican endeavor—to clamp down on voting—that may truly be the most Machiavellian reason for Cheney’s removal. As Republicans turn to state legislatures for new rules that would make it harder for people to vote, the last thing they need is a GOP leader calling out their own attempts to restrict voting as an unnecessary and naked power grab.

Republican lawmakers and operatives appear convinced that voter integrity issues will be a winner for the GOP headed into the critical 2022 elections. John McLaughlin, who served as a top pollster for Trump during the 2016 and 2020 races, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that based on his data, he believes voting issues could “help defeat” Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), all up for reelection next November.

McLaughlin called it a “fundamental issue” that motivates “Republicans and conservatives but wins big among all voters."

For months, the twice-impeached former president has also told allies on Capitol Hill and his advisers that “election integrity issues”—as they call them—have to be a core tenet and litmus test in upcoming GOP primaries, according to three people familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Trump even went as far as to say that a candidate’s refusal to acknowledge that Biden legitimately won could factor into his decisions when it came time to pick more endorsements.

But it’s not just Trump and his allies who see these election issues as a major issue in the GOP. Cheney’s dwindling camp of defenders also saw how her speaking the truth about the 2020 election was a major reason for her removal.

“Liz didn’t agree with President Trump’s narrative and she was cancelled,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told reporters on Wednesday. The arch-conservative lawmaker warned that voters would remember in 2022 that Republicans “were unwilling to stand up to a narrative that the election was stolen.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of Cheney’s staunchest defenders, also told reporters Wednesday morning that what was happening in the GOP conference was “terribly backwards.”

“On Day One, you know, when Kevin was spending five or eight minutes, you know, supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene, and then, you know, 12 seconds defending Liz at the end of it, it’s backwards,” Kinzinger said. “It just goes to show that this is all about maintaining power.”

Kinzinger added that nothing Cheney has said to date was “controversial, you know, in the truth world,” and he said that Republicans needed to gain power by being honest and engaging voters “like adults and not like the children that we’ve been lately.”

“The reality is, you can’t blame people that think the election was stolen, because that’s all they hear from their leaders,” Kinzinger said. “It’s leaders’ job to tell the truth even if that’s uncomfortable, and that’s not what we’re doing.”

A House GOP aide aligned with Cheney was even more emphatic Wednesday, telling The Daily Beast that this effort to strip Cheney of her position was about “Donald Trump and his lies. Full stop.”

“There’s not a single member that has claimed the things that Rep. Cheney has said are wrong, but she still was removed,” this aide said. “That says more about the state of the conference and its fealty to Trump’s ludicrous BS than it does about her.”

One senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast that, while demoting Cheney may help in Republican attempts to restrict voter access, it probably wasn’t the conscious thought of most members to remove her for that reason. Instead, this aide said, it was Republican uneasiness with talking about the insurrection.

“Many members don’t even disagree with her views on January 6th—they just don’t want to talk about it publicly,” this senior GOP aide said. “It doesn’t unify the conference or serve the party’s broder message to constantly insert the insurrection into the conversation. It’s the opposite of message discipline.”

Cheney’s continued insistence to point out Trump and the GOP’s lies did seem to finally cross a threshold for GOP leaders last week, when McCarthy and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) finally said they’d had enough with her.

Three months ago, when Cheney faced the first campaign to remove her as conference chair, McCarthy was a key reason she kept the position. By a two-to-one margin, the conference voted to keep her in leadership following her vote to impeach Trump and her blistering criticism of his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

At the time, House Republicans were largely willing to accommodate Cheney’s views. But since that vote, the consensus among House GOP members changed, and now most agreed Cheney had become a problem, even if they refused to identify why that was the case.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—after first refusing to answer a question about when Cheney had become a problem for Republicans because the reporter was wearing a mask—then asked for the reporter to tell her why Cheney had become a problem.

“I’m asking you, you’ve reported on it,” Greene said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) answered that question by saying Cheney became a problem “when she voiced her own personal opinions as conference chair.”

And Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) refused to meaningfully answer, suggesting that it was a gotcha question.

“When did you stop beating your wife?” Massie replied.

—with reporting from Asawin Suebsaeng.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney renews attacks on Trump ahead of GOP vote to oust her from leadership

    Hours ahead of a vote by her Republican colleagues to oust her from her leadership position, Rep. Liz Cheney delivered an impassioned speech on the floor of the House of Representatives in which she took direct aim at former President Donald Trump.

  • Nobody 'questioning the legitimacy' of 2020 election -Rep. McCarthy

    "I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," said McCarthy after emerging from a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday ejected Liz Cheney from her leadership role as punishment for repudiating former U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.Her ouster from her party's No. 3 post in the Democratic-led House unfolded in mere minutes in a closed-door meeting. The action signaled that Trump, despite losing to Democrat Joe Biden in November, has solidified his hold over House Republicans as he jockeys to play a major role in the 2022 congressional elections and flirts with running for president again in 2024.

  • Arizona recount: Why Republicans are still tallying votes

    Joe Biden has been president for more than 100 days. But Republicans are still counting votes.

  • Psaki defends the White House's 'quote approval' rule as reporters grow frustrated

    While prior administrations have followed the practice, some reporters told Politico that Biden's team was abusing it.

  • Post Malone and Peyton Manning: NFL social media go all out for schedule release

    Which of Peyton Manning's former teams scored his services for its schedule release?

  • Arteta calls for unity at wounded Arsenal

    Mikel Arteta says he needs "unity and stability" as he seeks to return Arsenal to the top echelon of the Premier League after a disappointing campaign.

  • ‘Clear demonstration’: Kansas Republicans use session to build case against Gov. Kelly

    Republicans are trying to excite their supporters more than a year before the election for governor.

  • Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings, 05/12/2021

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team”

    The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent. More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname. “9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady [more]

  • Trump official defends Jan. 6 military response

    President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will defend the Pentagon's response to the chaos of the day before Congress by rebutting broad criticism that military forces were too slow to respond. (May 12)

  • I'm a pet owner, and this $40 air purifier eliminated every funky smell — grab it while it's on sale at Amazon

    The Partu HEPA air purifier has racked up nearly 17,000 five-star reviews from pet owners, smokers and more.

  • Cats really do love sitting in boxes (even illusory ones), according to science

    Have you noticed your pet cat loves to sit on blankets folded into squares?

  • Records show Caitlyn Jenner voted in the 2020 election despite claiming to CNN that she went golfing instead

    "And so it was Election Day and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf," Jenner told CNN.

  • Getting vaccine could make you a millionaire in Ohio; Biden urges CDC-approved vaccinations for kids 12-15: Latest COVID-19 updates

    After weeks of the U.S. reporting around 700 deaths per day, the country is now averaging about 600 deaths a day. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife and Tiffany Trump became 'inappropriately close' to Secret Service agents, new book says

    Tiffany Trump spent "an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail" after she broke up with a boyfriend, the book says.

  • Gold Set to Snap Best Rally in Four Months After Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to snap its longest rally since January, hurt by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields after a higher-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies.Markets were already concerned that rising inflation amid surging commodity prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to boost rates earlier than expected. Gold had shrugged off that concern, rising to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.“Gold is approximately 50% correlated with Treasuries, so it gets hit as interest rates rises,” said Jay Hatfield, president of Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, the dollar is rallying. The stock market dipping on the inflation data showed that investors fear that the Fed may need to tighten soon.”Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates.“The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,821.07 at 3:21 p.m. in New York. The metal gained for five straight sessions through Tuesday, the longest rally since Jan. 5.Futures for June delivery on the Comex declined 0.7% to settle at $1,822.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At Least 7 Million Americans in Line for Unemployment Tax Refunds

    Getting money back from the IRS due to the new tax-free unemployment rule? Here are some ideas to help maximize the impact of that refund.

  • Meet Elise Stefanik, favored to replace Liz Cheney as the No. 3 Republican in the House

    Enter New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, 36, who is expected to be elected as the House GOP conference chair sometime this week, if House Republicans vote to remove Cheney from her leadership position in the chamber on Wednesday. Cheney has been in the crosshairs of GOP House leaders Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Steve Scalise (R-La.) for months now, after repeatedly challenging former President Donald Trump’s claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election.

  • 49ers 2021 schedule released

    The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 schedule has been released.