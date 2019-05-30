Robert E. Kelly

Security, Asia

The North Koreans are not stupid. They will not surrender something as valuable as nukes without some really valuable and directly tangible in return. Could the Trump administration make such an offer, or just stick to so-called FFVD?

The Real Reason Negotiations Between America and North Korea Are Stuck

American-North Korean negotiations are at a stalemate. United States President Donald Trump met North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un twice—once in Singapore in 2018, and once in Hanoi in 2019. Neither summit returned much empirically. There was much goodwill expressed, a few minor swaps struck, and a lot of general relief that the two sides were talking rather than threatening each other as in 2017.

But there has been almost no movement on the core strategic issues, defined as nuclear warheads, the missiles to carry them, and the launchers from which to fire them. Denuclearization has not occurred, nor does it appear to be imminent. After the failure of the Hanoi summit a few months ago, no one really quite knows where the process stands. U.S.-North Korea engagement seems to be drifting. There may yet be a third Trump-Kim summit, but after two summits with little to show for them, expectations should be correspondingly low for any further meetings.

