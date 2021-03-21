The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Korb
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his National Review article “Three Wars, No Victory — Why? (February 18, 2021),” Bing West, my former colleague at the Pentagon and the Naval War College, lays out a compelling case for why the U.S. — which he argues is the most powerful country in the history of the world — has lost the three major wars it has fought over the past 50 years: Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Bing divides blame for each of these losses among three hubs; namely, the military, the policy-makers, and the popular mood among the people of the country. He argues correctly that the policy hub, or the policy-makers, were primarily responsible for the failures.

While I have some experience in each of these conflicts, having served in Vietnam and having visited Iraq three times and Afghanistan once, it does not match that of Bing, who is one of the bravest people I have ever known. However, I still believe that he presents a sometimes incomplete and misleading picture of why we lost these three wars.

For example, in analyzing the Vietnam disaster, he ignores the fact that the war was fought under false pretenses. President Johnson received congressional authorization in 1964 to begin the massive escalation in Vietnam in response to an alleged attack by the North Vietnamese on an American ship in the Gulf of Tonkin. But, even before the congressional investigation, it was clear to any experienced naval officer that what the administration claimed had happened was bogus. I remember my commanding officer in VP-1, who had flown combat missions in WWII and Korea, telling us that the attacks did not happen the way it was claimed. This was something that Vice Admiral James Stockdale, who was Bing’s and my boss at the War College and who received a medal of honor for his courage as a POW in Vietnam and who was in the area at the time, also affirmed. As did a naval officer who convinced Senator Wayne Morris (D., Ore.) to become one of the two senators who voted against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. (Both lost their next election.). When this came to light, it also increased opposition to the war among the American people.

Another reason we failed in Vietnam is that the war was never winnable in the first place. Bing argues that our poor military strategy from 1965–1968, bad policy decisions, and the popular mood doomed the Vietnam War. These factors played a role, but in truth only heightened an already existing reality. A reality made clear to me in 1966, when my colleagues and I got lost coming back from a meeting with SWIFT-boat officers in the northern part of Cameron Bay, South Vietnam. As we rode around aimlessly trying to find our way back to our base, we came upon a Catholic monastery. A priest there gave us directions and fed us. But as we were leaving, one of the monks asked me in French (which I had studied in school) why we thought we were going to make out any better in Vietnam than the French. President Eisenhower was conscious of this when he refused to bail out the French at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, even though most of his national-security advisers, including then–Vice President Nixon and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Radford, recommended it. But Army chief of staff General Matthew Ridgeway, who prevented us from losing in Korea, helped convince Eisenhower not to intervene, because he, like the monks I met, believed Vietnam was unwinnable.

Similarly, the majority of the American people turned against the war in Vietnam not just because there was a draft, as Bing correctly points out, but because of how the privileged were able to avoid the draft, thus leaving it to the lower class to bear most of the burden. For example, the four most recent presidents who could have served in Vietnam avoided that war and the draft by dubious means. Bill Clinton pretended to join the Army ROTC; George W. Bush used political connections to get into the Air National Guard, when President Johnson made it clear that the reserve component would not be activated to fight the war; Donald Trump, of course, had his family physician claim he had bone spurs, (Trump himself cannot remember which foot); and Joe Biden claimed that the asthma he had in high school prevented him from serving even though he brags about his athletic exploits while in high school.

Similarly, in his analysis of why we did not win in Iraq, Bing ignores the fact that the Bush administration got the U.S. into war falsely claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, in criticizing the Obama administration for withdrawing from Iraq in 2011, Bing ignores the fact that Obama had no choice. He did this because in 2008 the Iraqi government, which we had helped install, made it clear to us that it would not sign a Status of Forces Agreement unless we agreed to withdraw completely by the end of 2011.

I saw this firsthand when I worked in the Obama campaign and in the summer of 2008 met with Hoshyar Zebari, the Iraqi foreign minister. When I asked him about the agreement to withdraw, he told me it was a non-negotiable demand. When I relayed this to Denis McDonough, who was on the campaign trail with Obama and eventually became his chief of staff, he was surprised and asked me if I was certain about what I heard. In 2009, while on a visit to Iraq, I brought this up with several Iraqi government officials in the parliament and the executive branch and received the same answer. Finally, in December 2011, when Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Malaki came to Washington to finalize the deal, I and several others, including Obama’s first national-security adviser General David Jones and future Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, met with him. I asked him directly if there was anything President Obama could have done to keep the troops in Iraq. He essentially said that Bush made an agreement and the U.S. must stick to it. At the meeting, Jones said Obama was willing to leave 10,000 troops.

Bing also ignores the fact that the Bush administration never publicly or privately praised Iran for its help in Afghanistan but actually publicly criticized that nation. I saw this myself. On 9/11, I was working at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. After the attacks, the Iranian ambassador to the U.N. invited me to dinner and told me to let our government know that Iran detested the Taliban and would be willing to help us in Afghanistan. I relayed this to the Bush administration, and Bush’s representative to the Bonn Conference in December 2001, which established the Karzai government, told me that the Bush administration would not have succeeded without the Iranians. Iran’s reward? In early 2002, Bush put the country on the axis of evil. It is an understatement to say that as a result Iran no longer played a positive role in the region.

Finally, in his Afghanistan analysis, while Bing correctly points out that our military could never transform Afghanistan, he is wrong to argue that we should remain indefinitely in the country to avoid damaging our reputation. Many who fought in this 20-year war already believe our reputation is damaged and want us to leave before it is damaged further. Sunk-costs logic should not apply here.

How bad will it be if we agree to leave on May 1, as Trump agreed to, and the Taliban takes over, especially for women? When I visited Afghanistan in 2011, I asked a Taliban official how they would treat women if or when they took over. He told me not to worry — that they would not treat them any worse than our allies, the Saudis.

Bing’s article should be read by all those who believe that the U.S. can develop and sustain democracies by using military power. However, they should keep in mind that there are some other factors that also play into this decision.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees slugger Stanton building off strong postseason

    Giancarlo Stanton is picking up where he ended the postseason last year. The New York Yankees slugger homered in each of his first five playoff games in 2020, a stretch that brought flashbacks of his spectacular 2017 NL MVP season and hopes that several injury-impacted years were behind him. Stanton finished with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven postseason games, including a tough five-game Division Series loss to the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

  • Chinese Officials Open Talks Claiming U.S. Forfeited Authority to Champion Democracy

    U.S. and Chinese officials exchanged tense criticisms of each other’s countries on Thursday, as officials from both countries met in-person for the first time since President Joe Biden took office. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National security adviser Jake Sullivan clashed with the Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief, Yang Jiechi as two days of talks in Alaska got underway on Thursday. While Blinken said the Biden administration had joined with its allies to combat China’s increasing authoritarianism and assertiveness at home and abroad, Yang accused the U.S. of being hypocritical in its critique of Beijing on human rights and other issues. The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over a number of issues: trade, human rights, the coronavirus pandemic, and China’s actions in the South China Sea. Blinken said China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyberattacks on the U.S. and economic coercion against U.S. allies all “threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability.” “That’s why they’re not merely internal matters, and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today,” he said. Sullivan similarly said China has perpetrated an “assault on basic values.” “We do not seek conflict but we welcome stiff competition,” he said. Yang accused Blinken, Sullivan and other U.S. officials of “condescension” and hypocrisy, saying the U.S. has not dealt with its own human rights issues and domestic discontent. “We believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image and to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world,” he said. “Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States.” “China will not accept unwarranted accusations from the U.S. side,” he said. He noted that recent events had sparked “a period of unprecedented difficulty” in the countries’ relations and that “has damaged the interests of our two peoples.” “There is no way to strangle China,” he said. Blinken hit back, saying after speaking with world leaders on his trip to Japan and South Korea he had come away with the opposite impression of how the world views the U.S. “I’m hearing deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we’re reengaged,” Blinken said. “I’m also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking.”

  • Rizin FF 27: Sumo wrestler throws hands, scores fastest knockout in promotional history

    Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.

  • Feds want to fix canal, but Nevada town lives off the leaks

    A Nevada town founded a century ago by pioneers lured to the West by the promise of free land and cheap water in the desert is trying to block the U.S. government from renovating a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with a plan that would eliminate leaking water that local residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells. A federal judge denied the town of Fernley’s bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in 2008. Now, lawyers for the town a half-hour east of Reno have filed a new lawsuit accusing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation of illegally failing to consider the expected harm to its municipal water supply and hundreds of private well users who tap into the groundwater based on what they say are binding water allotments, some dating to World War II.

  • Bureaucracy Has Conquered Schools. Joe Biden Won’t Fix It

    For over a half century, from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society to Barack Obama’s Race to the Top to the new education package within the COVID stimulus bill under Joe Biden, well-meaning presidents have tried in vain to remake America’s public schools. Why have all their efforts failed? We blame a history of ever-increasing bureaucracy that began with Napoleon and has had no end in sight since. President Lyndon Johnson signed a Great Society bill — the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 — to assure educational equity by funding and formalizing federal intervention into public education. ESEA has been reauthorized and amended multiple times, each creating new offices, bureaucrats, and practices, but not necessarily serving kids. In 2002, President George W. Bush signed No Child Left Behind — ESEA’s seventh reauthorization — into law to change public education as we know it, forcing schools to test students annually and reform or close unless they taught all students. Postmortems a decade later found that few failing schools reformed and fewer still closed. Instead, schools became ever more enamored with mindless test prep. Less than a decade later, President Obama’s Race to the Top (RTT) — another ESEA-related initiative — promised a near-national curriculum, the Common Core, in part to help increasingly mobile students who had to start over every time they changed schools. RTT also paid states to consider whether students actually learned anything when principals evaluated teachers, infusing some consideration of performance into pay systems previously set by seniority and whether teachers had an extra degree. None of this changed schools. The politically toxic Common Core united strange bedfellows such as teachers’ unions distrusting any national testing and conservatives distrusting any national curricula. At best, the RTT replaced teacher-evaluation schemes that had found 99 percent of teachers effective with more-rigorous schemes that found 98 percent of teachers effective. The public-school system enjoys the status of being the most layered, centralized, and massive bureaucracies in America, and federal intervention has only made things worse. As two education analysts with a combined 70 years of studying — and studying in — U.S. public schools, we see historic explanations for the past 60 years of bipartisan school-reform failure to fundamentally change school bureaucracies. This same history also suggests that the Biden administration will get schools to hire more bureaucrats, but not to actually better serve children. This bureaucratic behemoth was not created on purpose, at least not in its current form. Back in the early 19th century, America had small public schools that were run by local school committees, often located in houses of worship. It was a sensible arrangement when government was small and churches were the dominant social organizations. That dynamic began to change when, in 1843, Massachusetts state education secretary Horace Mann visited Prussia. After suffering repeated invasions by Napoleon, Prussian leaders remade their schools to instill military discipline and patriotism so that students would grow up ready to fight off foreign incursions. To do this, Prussia bureaucratized schooling, with national control of schools and teacher training. Prussia’s example inspired Mann and other American reformers. Through the mid to late 1800s, American states increasingly regulated and standardized schools, paving the way for even more bureaucratic 20th-century reforms. The district system became essential to controlling schools. Gradually spreading across the country, first informally and finally through state constitutions, school districts essentially forced the majority of students to remain in the public school to which they were assigned by virtue of their zip code. Apart from all other educational considerations, this gave schools captive consumers whom bureaucrats could now often ignore. Later state and federal governments would seek to control these monopolistic local districts to get them to pay attention, sadly compounding the problem. In the early 1900s, to copy American manufacturing, teachers’ colleges, state governments, and district-school boards began to adopt the theory of scientific management. They thus began to transform small, often female-led schools stressing academics into large education factories in which male principals bossed female teachers, who in turn batch-processed children. As Kate Rousmaniere writes in The Principal’s Office, by mid century, “it seemed to be the natural order of things that women taught and men managed” in schools. Most male principals and superintendents are former coaches, with athletic coaching providing the traditional male path for promotion into educational administration. They often stress loyalty and teamwork over academic quality. Like factories, schools exalt specialization and division of labor. Indeed, professional administrators manage teachers and children much like factories process widgets. Through the mid and late 20th century, American education developed new professions such as curriculum specialists, counselors, and school psychologists, as well as specialized teachers for special education, English as second language, and gifted and talented students. Each new profession had its own specialized bureaucracy, imposed by federal legislation such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Federal intervention thus fostered and expanded bureaucratization. Here, we come full-circle. Many of the new specialists have come with their own specialized bureaucracies authorized by federal legislation such as ESEA Title I, Bilingual Education, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. In fact, as one of us notes in the forthcoming “Rise of a Centropoly: Good Intentions, Distorted Incentives, and the Cloaked Costs of Top-Down Reform in U.S. Public Education,” federal intervention into schools turned out to be a powerful driver of one thing: school bureaucracy and its employees. Kennesaw State University professor Benjamin Scafidi documents the public-education-staffing surge from 1950 to 2015, when the number of teachers grew more than twice as fast as student enrollments did, and the ranks of administrators and support staff rose nearly three times as fast as teachers did. From 1950 to 2006 the number of students for each school staffer fell from 19.3 to eight. With ever larger staffs, education budgets soared, but teacher pay stagnated, encouraging teachers to make more money by leaving the classroom. For men, athletic coaching offered a direct path into high-paying administrative jobs above the unglamorous work of classroom teaching. For women, new education bureaucratic professions such as “curriculum specialist” offered similar upward mobility. Now the Biden administration promises no big changes, just more bureaucrats, more mental-health counselors, and more summer-school days. The K–12 money offered in the third COVID-relief package — almost $123 billion — goes toward a laundry list of programs and services. These include addressing learning loss through summer school, after-school, or extended-day programs, or responding to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, and any activity allowed through existing programs including Title I of ESEA, IDEA, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, and the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. For years, word on the street has been that big sums of money, such as those coming from the feds, go to hiring new staff. In other words, the money simply goes toward funding more boots on the same ground. Both students and staff are chewed up by a bureaucratic machine that favors ever larger budgets, not to mention fads from self-esteem building to personalized learning that are adopted and then discarded on a regular basis, doing little other than to pad administrator resumes. Along with eroding students’ dreams and teachers’ status, over-bureaucratization has had two pernicious consequences. First, as any parent of a student with a special-education label can attest, in today’s public schools, a single child is the responsibility of multiple education professionals who do not always talk with each other, let alone with the parents. Not all focus on whether students advance academically. This may explain research findings that special education, for example, may not help students over the long term. Other vulnerable students have similar outcomes. Second, bureaucratization means that principals have little control over the other professionals working inside their buildings. In Smarter Budgets, Smarter Schools, former school superintendent Nate Levenson grouses that when coordinators of specialized programs within schools claim that federal or state statutes require a particular practice or expenditure, few know enough to argue back. With dozens or even hundreds of spending categories, it is rare that a principal understands their school budget, much less how to shift resources from what fails to what works. This machine — bureaucratization layered atop a set of government monopolies — makes it nearly impossible to change schools in order to advance academics, or anything else. That is except for one thing: the bureaucracy itself. Martha Bradley-Dorsey is a distinguished doctoral fellow in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership. Mr. Maranto served on his local school board from 2015–20.

  • Daniel Radcliffe Joins Sandra Bullock In Paramount’s ‘Lost City Of D’

    EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play the villain in Paramount’s romantic action adventure comedy The Lost City of D starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are also on board. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner with Liza Chasin and her company 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is […]

  • Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

    Two Atlanta area massage businesses where a gunman waged a deadly assault this week had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years, raising questions about the mayor's earlier comments that the spas operated legally. Police records show officers went to the businesses repeatedly in the past 10 years, which appears to contradict Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' statement that officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and that they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims.

  • 2021 NFL draft: FSU's Asante Samuel Jr. has a different style than his Pro Bowl dad

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft continues with our No. 45 overall prospect, a feisty cornerback who is the son of a Pro Bowl cover man.

  • Coinbase Agrees To Pay $6.5M In Settlement With CFTC Over Deceptive Reporting, Wash Trading Charges

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Coinbase Inc. have come to a settlement over charges against the San Francisco-based digital currency exchange. What Happened: The commission on Friday ordered Coinbase to pay $6.5 million over charges of reckless false, misleading or inaccurate reporting, as well as wash trading by a former employee on Coinbase's GDAX platform. Coinbase agreed to the order in a settlement in which the company did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the CFTC said. The charges concerned practices that might have affected the appearance of liquidity in some cryptocurrencies. In the charge over misleading reporting, the commission singled out two automated trading programs run by Coinbase, Hedger and Replicator, saying the two "generated orders that at times matched with one another." Information published by Coinbase regarding these orders, used in price discovery, in turn may have given investors the wrong impression about the volume and level of liquidity of digital assets, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the commission said. The orders were made between January 2015 and September 2018, the commission said. The commission said similar concerns were behind the other example it cited. The commission said a former Coinbase employee intentionally placed buy and sell orders for trades between Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin on Coinbase's GDAX platform. This constituted wash trading and "created the misleading appearance of liquidity and trading interest in Litecoin," the CFTC said in a statement. Why It Matters: The action supports claims made by cryptocurrency-skeptics that wash trading and similar practices give an artificially inflated appearance of interest or activity in a given digital asset. The settlement also comes as the commission reportedly is investigating the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The CFTC has been wading into the crypto space because it considers cryptocurrencies to be commodities under its jurisdiction. Coinbase is planning to go public in an IPO that could see the company valued as much as $100 billion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Stocks To Go With Your National Corn Dog Day And March Madness FestivitiesFamily Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lizzo Is Looking for ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured Women’ to Tour With Her in New Amazon Competition Series

    Lizzo is developing an Amazon Prime Video competition series to find “dynamic, full-figured women” to join her on tour, the streaming service revealed Friday. Per its official description, the currently untitled, unscripted series will follow “global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.” The project, which is still in the development stage, is being produced by Amazon Studios, where Lizzo has a first-look deal. Should the show be ordered to series, Lizzo would serve as executive producer. Also Read: Lizzo Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios Casting for the competition series is currently underway at BigGrrrls.com. The “Truth Hurts” singer and Amazon Studios announced she had signed a first-look deal with the tech giant’s streaming arm last August. Under it, she will create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.” Also Read: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2020, From Lizzo as Mike Pence's Fly to Lil Nas X's Nicki Minaj (Photos) “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.” Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” went platinum. The album was released in April 2019 and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist in history, after spending seven weeks atop the charts. Read original story Lizzo Is Looking for ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured Women’ to Tour With Her in New Amazon Competition Series At TheWrap

  • Michael King and Jay Bruce on trying to make the Yankees final roster

    Michael King struck out six Orioles over 4 innings in his bid to make Yankees staff. Jay Bruce was hitless in three at bats, two of which came against former Met, Matt Harvey. Bruce talked about his opt-out clause due in five days but feels he's shown enough versatility to make the final squad.

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is excited about ‘watershed’ NFL media deal

    The NFL’s announcement Thursday of media distribution agreements through the 2033 season has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feeling giddy.

  • Your next bicycle could have titanium alloy tires like NASA's rovers

    NASA has been developing metal tires at its Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for more than seven years, spending "several million dollars" in the process. Now, the space-age tires made from NiTinol, a shape metal alloy made from nickel and titanium that springs back after being deformed, are about to cross over into the consumer space. The first application from The Smart Tire Company will be for bicycles.

  • Football coach vows to keep fighting after legal setback over on-field prayer

    Washington state football coach Joe Kennedy and Jeremy Dys, special counsel at First Liberty Institute react to appeals court setback in case over on-field prayer.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could target CB Jaycee Horn with pick No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

  • Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in custody

    Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in its custody, up from less than 4,500 just days ago, according to agency documents reviewed by CNN.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is expected to grow exponentially through this spring, which is likely to further strain the resources needed to shelter the children, setting up a crisis for the Biden administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A CBP staffer told top administration officials last month that the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, Axios' Stef Kight reports.President Biden was also briefed in March on the need for 20,000 beds to shelter the expected increase in child migrants.The big picture: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that the U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years" as poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and Central American countries force people north in hopes of finding a better life.Biden in an interview with ABC News this week told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States."I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," the president said.Go deeper: Swing voters worry about child migrant buildupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘He’s not in charge’: Steve Hilton reacts to recent Biden gaffes

    'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton blasts Biden’s left-wing policies and recent ‘President Harris’ gaffe.

  • 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Fans Need to Know the Truth About the New Captain America

    Spoilers ahead, obviously.

  • Middle class faces burden under Biden's new tax plan

    Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, reacts to a possible Biden plan that would raise taxes for Americans earning $200,000.

  • Report: Cowboys signing S Keanu Neal to one-year dea

    The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Neal has 338 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 49 games (48 starts). He missed 15 games with a torn ACL in 2018 and missed 13 games with a torn Achilles tendon in 2019.