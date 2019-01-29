Real Risks To Know Before Investing In Bankia, S.A. (BME:BKIA)

One of the biggest risk Bankia, S.A. (BME:BKIA) faces as a bank is bad loans, also known as credit risk. As a small cap stock in the heavily regulated financial services sector, its stock has many factors to consider. As a small bank, Bankia’s profits are directly affected by macroeconomic events as the ability for borrowers to repay their debt depends on the stability of their salary and interest rate levels. Bad debt is directly written off as an expense which impacts Bankia’s bottom line and shareholders’ value. I will take you through some useful measures of bad debt and liabilities in order to properly analyse Bankia’s risk level before you invest in the stock.
Check out our latest analysis for Bankia
Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!
How Good Is Bankia At Forecasting Its Risks?
The ability for Bankia to forecast and provision for its bad loans accurately serves as an indication for the bank’s understanding of its own level of risk. If it writes off more than 100% of the bad debt it provisioned for, then it has poorly anticipated the factors that may have contributed to a higher bad loan level which begs the question – does Bankia understand its own risk?. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 51.34%, Bankia has under-provisioned by -48.66% which is below the sensible margin of error, illustrating room for improvement in the bank’s forecasting methodology.
How Much Risk Is Too Much?
If bad loans comprise of more than 3% of Bankia’s total loans, it is seen as engaging in risky lending practices above the prudent level. Bad loans are those that cannot be recovered and are directly expensed from the bank’s bottom line. A bad debt ratio of 8.35% is extremely high, considering most banks exhibit ratios lower than the appropriate threshold of 3%. This means Bankia shows poor bad debt management and is very much exposed to a higher chance of default.
Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?
Bankia makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. Generally, the higher level of deposits a bank retains, the less risky it is deemed to be. Since Bankia’s total deposit to total liabilities is very high at 82% which is well-above the prudent level of 50% for banks, Bankia may be too cautious with its level of deposits and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.
Next Steps:
While Bankia has maintained a safe level of deposits against its liabilities, it has taken on excess levels of bad debt and poorly provisioned for these bad debt payments. This could lead to lower profits than may have been expected by the company. This potential negative impact on cash flows lowers our conviction of Bankia as an investment. Today, we’ve only explored one aspect of Bankia. However, as a potential stock investment, there are many more fundamentals you need to consider. I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:
- Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BKIA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BKIA’s outlook.
- Valuation: What is BKIA worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BKIA is currently mispriced by the market.
- Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.