Real Risks To Know Before Investing In Bankia, S.A. (BME:BKIA)

One of the biggest risk Bankia, S.A. (BME:BKIA) faces as a bank is bad loans, also known as credit risk. As a small cap stock in the heavily regulated financial services sector, its stock has many factors to consider. As a small bank, Bankia’s profits are directly affected by macroeconomic events as the ability for borrowers to repay their debt depends on the stability of their salary and interest rate levels. Bad debt is directly written off as an expense which impacts Bankia’s bottom line and shareholders’ value. I will take you through some useful measures of bad debt and liabilities in order to properly analyse Bankia’s risk level before you invest in the stock.

How Good Is Bankia At Forecasting Its Risks?

The ability for Bankia to forecast and provision for its bad loans accurately serves as an indication for the bank’s understanding of its own level of risk. If it writes off more than 100% of the bad debt it provisioned for, then it has poorly anticipated the factors that may have contributed to a higher bad loan level which begs the question – does Bankia understand its own risk?. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 51.34%, Bankia has under-provisioned by -48.66% which is below the sensible margin of error, illustrating room for improvement in the bank’s forecasting methodology.

How Much Risk Is Too Much?

If bad loans comprise of more than 3% of Bankia’s total loans, it is seen as engaging in risky lending practices above the prudent level. Bad loans are those that cannot be recovered and are directly expensed from the bank’s bottom line. A bad debt ratio of 8.35% is extremely high, considering most banks exhibit ratios lower than the appropriate threshold of 3%. This means Bankia shows poor bad debt management and is very much exposed to a higher chance of default.

Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?

Bankia makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. Generally, the higher level of deposits a bank retains, the less risky it is deemed to be. Since Bankia’s total deposit to total liabilities is very high at 82% which is well-above the prudent level of 50% for banks, Bankia may be too cautious with its level of deposits and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.