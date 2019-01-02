Real Risks To Know Before Investing In Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:6122)

Post-GFC recovery has led to improving credit quality and a strong growth environment for the banking sector. Economic growth impacts the stability of salaries and interest rate level which in turn affects borrowers’ demand for, and ability to repay, their loans. As a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of HK$19b, Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited’s (HKG:6122) profit and value are directly affected by economic activity. Risk associate with repayment is measured by the level of bad debt which is an expense written off Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank’s bottom line. Since the level of risky assets held by the bank impacts the attractiveness of it as an investment, I will take you through three metrics that are insightful proxies for risk.

SEHK:6122 Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Does Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Understand Its Own Risks?

The ability for Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank to accurately forecast and provision for its bad loans shows it has a strong understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provision covers more than 100% of what it actually writes off, then it is considered sensible and relatively accurate in its provisioning of bad debt. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 155.04%, the bank has cautiously over-provisioned by 55.04%, which illustrates a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.

What Is An Appropriate Level Of Risk?

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank’s operations expose it to risky assets by lending to borrowers who may not be able to repay their loans. Total loans should generally be made up of less than 3% of loans that are considered unrecoverable, also known as bad debt. Bad debt is written off as expenses when loans are not repaid which directly impacts Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank’s bottom line. Since bad loans only make up 1.91% of total assets for the bank, it exhibits prudent bad debt management and faces an industry-average risk of default.

Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank operates by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Customers’ deposits tend to carry the smallest risk given the relatively stable interest rate and amount available. As a rule, a bank is considered less risky if it holds a higher level of deposits. Since Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank’s total deposit to total liabilities is within the sensible margin at 77% compared to other banks’ level of 50%, it shows a prudent level of the bank’s safer form of borrowing and an appropriate level of risk.