The Real Scandal Is the Pardon Trump Didn’t Give

Sam Stein
Updated

As the clock ticked down on the last night of Donald Trump’s presidency, Rufus Rochell anxiously checked Facebook from inside his sister’s home.

He had lived there since being released from prison in April having been deemed a non-threat and with fears mounting that he could contract Covid-19. For weeks, he was convinced that the outgoing president would give him a pardon or, at least, clemency. His case had gained national attention, not just because of the advocacy he’d done around the dangerous conditions of Covid-infested prisons, but because, frankly, he had a key friend in a high place.

At the Coleman low security prison in Florida — where he had been for 32 years — Rufus took a liking to Conrad Black, the famed financier who went to jail for several years for flagrant misuse of company funds, mail fraud and obstruction. And Black, in turn, took a liking to him. The two worked together in the education department. They talked about history. They managed to find subtle humor in the humbling elements of prison life.

When Rufus’ biological father died, it was Black who sat with him and prayed. When Black needed someone to vouch for his character as part of his petition for early release, it was Rufus who he turned to. And when Black received a pardon from Trump in 2019, the expectation was that he’d talk to the president — a man he knew and had done business with — in hopes of returning the favor.

But the pardon never came. Not after Rufus spoke to members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the spring about how the pandemic was ravaging prison populations; not after his case became featured in the Wall Street Journal; not after he built up a small following on Facebook Live in his efforts to gin up support for criminal justice reform; not after he became featured by leading conservatives (including former Attorney General Matt Whitiker) as a clear-cut case for clemency; and not on the night of Dec. 23, when Trump pardoned John Boultbee and Peter Atkinson, two financiers who had been convicted as part of the fraud scheme involving Black.

And so, Rufus, at the age of 69, sat there, the last night of Trump’s presidency, checking Facebook, hoping his pardon might finally come. Until, he realized, it hadn’t.

“I feel that certain things transpired,” Rufus said this past week. “My name was up there and I got passed over for ones that — you know as well as I know — some of them that got it, and I understand, I'm not upset or anything like that, I'm not mad, I just feel like most people feel that I should have received clemency based on the things I have done, being out here and advocating for others.”

By this point, I’d spoken to Rufus dozens of times over more than a year, both when he was inside prison and out. I’d first heard about his case when I went looking for a prisoner to profile early in the Trump years, when the presumption was that the then president would continue a tough-on-crime posture even on matters of pardons and commutations. I wanted to know if those waiting for a presidential intervention had given up hope. Rufus had most certainly not. He would email frequently and call regularly whenever he had the money to do so. He would always talk through the 15 minutes of allotted time, eager to walk me through the particulars of his case, his friendship with the guards, and the reasons why he knew — just knew — that his time was coming soon.

He was one of the most preternaturally positive human beings I’d ever encountered. But for the first time last week, I could detect a pang of sorrow in his voice.

“I’m doing everything that’s right,” he said, “even on the outside.”

Upon leaving office, Trump issued pardons and clemencies largely to politicians, white collar criminals, the well connected and the famous. His on-again, off-again adviser Steve Bannon received one. So too did his former top fundraiser Elliott Broidy. Albert J. Pirro, Jr., the ex-husband of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro got a pardon. So did rapper Lil Wayne, one of the few Black celebrities to endorse Trump; former congressman Duke Cunningham, who was convicted of almost comical levels of public corruption; and Ken Kurson, the friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner who was accused of cyberstalking.

The response was almost universally negative, with even Republicans calling it a grotesque abuse of presidential power. Lost in the condemnation, however, was discussion of the other byproduct of Trump’s actions. A swath of people that advocates say clearly deserve a presidential reprieve were now forced to wait weeks, months, or potentially years for Joe Biden or future presidents to give them consideration. The Department of Justice says more than 14,000 pardon and clemency requests were pending at the end of the last year. Trump had a chance to change their lives and, effectively, punted.

Within that universe, Rufus considers himself one of the fortunate since he is out of prison. But life still has its challenges. He doesn’t have a source of income. He must wear a tracking bracelet on his ankle. He can’t go past the end of his yard without clearance from his halfway house. Any time he wants to go to a grocery store or the bank, he has to submit a form to his supervisors on a Sunday night in order to get clearance.

“I have to look at it positively,” he said. “I’m in a lot better shape than the ones I'm advocating for. I’m out here. I’m home with my family. And many of the ones I’m advocating for, they would love to be in my shoes even with the braces around their ankle, just to be out of prison with Covid-19 inside the prison.”

Rufus grew up in Dania Beach, Fla., at a time of lingering segregation and with a biological father with a drinking problem. He didn’t get into trouble until after high school, when he was busted for stealing a car and, then, larceny, theft and possession of marijuana.

Those were minor crimes though. The one that landed Rufus at Coleman, he insists he never did.

In the late-80s, the University of Florida’s athletics department was rocked by allegations that members of its basketball team had been using cocaine. This was in the shadow of Maryland basketball star Len Bias’s death from a cocaine overdose and the launch of Ronald Reagan’s tough-on-drugs campaign, and school officials and law enforcement pledged to get to the bottom of it. They followed a tip that the team’s dealer went by the nickname “Ice,” which, in turn, led them to a man named Willie “Ice Bird” Reed as well as three others. One of those three was Willie’s cousin: Rufus.

Rufus was found guilty for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and possession of more than 50 grams of crack. He was given a 40-year sentence with no chance of parole. To this day, he says he never sold crack. Roughly a year later, six men were found guilty of conspiring to sell drugs to athletes at the University of Florida. Among them was a man named Eugene Scott, who went by the nickname “Ice.”

When Rufus was sentenced, he was 36 years old. His fiancée Michelle was pregnant with a child he imagined he’d never see outside of prison. Over time, he began to make the most of it, taking classes on photography and Spanish and learning drug-related criminal law, which he would teach to fellow inmates. Then, in 2008, Black showed up.

The ties between the two were genuine, each insists. Rufus called Black one of his best friends. Black, in turned, described Rufus to me as “an optimistic and brave person who thinks life is basically good and that perseverance is rewarded.” Earlier this year, when Black penned a column in The Epoch Times advocating for criminal justice reform, it was Rufus’ case that he spotlighted.

On the night in December when Black’s two ex-associates were pardoned, I called Rufus again.

“I’m expecting it tonight,” he said, relaying that Trump was “supposed to sign off on it, on some clemencies.”

Had Black told him that? "He is supposed to call me,” Rufus replied. “He said he's tried to call me on a couple occasions but couldn't get me on the phone."

There was no semblance of doubt in his voice that his friend from prison would come through. And, sure enough, at the urging of Amy Povah — a well known prisoner advocate who has helped push Rufus’ cause — Black did write an email to Jared Kushner, the ex-president’s son-in-law and top adviser, pleading Rufus’ case. It arrived at 9:23 am on the day before Trump left office.

“As you know, the U.S. criminal justice system is essentially a conveyer-belt to the bloated and corrupt prison system and the prosecutors are not accountable for their frequent extortion and subornation of perjured inculpatory testimony. Rufus has never had any money and it is a difficult enough challenge for those few of us who can afford to pay $30 million for usually indifferent legal advice to navigate through it,” Black wrote. “I know how preoccupied you all are at the unjustly premature interruption of your fine administration, but knowing the facts of this case as I do, as a friend of Rufus wen (sic) we were in prison together and as a sponsor of his commutation, I dare to try to put this before you.”

Black told me that Kushner did not return his email.

“But in fairness,” he added, “he was very preoccupied and I don’t really know him.”

Before Trump’s final clemencies and pardons were issued, he gave Rufus a call. “We both expressed hopefulness on the point,” Black said.

Later that night, word came that Rufus’ name was not in the last batch.

Though he did not get clemency, Rufus says his future is far from bleak. He has his family around him, including his brother Richard Williams who, himself, was released from prison because of Covid-related fears. He has a cause as well, for which he’s earned a considerable amount of media attention: doing regular broadcasts on Facebook Live to advocate for criminal justice reform.

And though Rufus has limitations on what he can do and where he can go, he still has opportunities to rediscover and enjoy life beyond bars; like the moment he stopped at a Boston Market for his first post-prison meal: barbeque chicken.

“I thought it was a supermarket,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was a restaurant. It was extremely good.”

And yet, it’s not all that clear how great things actually are. Though he doesn’t expect to go back to prison when the pandemic ends, Povah said that it is very much in the realm of the possible that he’s forced to do so. Action from the Biden administration would prevent that, of course. But Povah notes that, traditionally, a new president takes time before issuing commutations and pardons. Trump acted largely on whims. Biden seems likely to adopt the more customary route, which is to let the process work through the Office of the Pardon Attorney inside the Department of Justice.

“I wouldn’t even guess how long that could take [for Rufus],” she said. “I want to say they will be responsible. But in the back of my mind I have concerns.”

As he waits, Rufus still internalizes the indignity of being a man convicted, of wearing an ankle bracelet, of being told—implicitly—that he remains a threat to society. He knows he’s no such thing. In the end, however, he just needs the president of the United States to understand it too.

“I have been rejected at times. I’m kind of used to that rejection,” Rufus told me. “So I don't get upset. I went out and did my Facebook Live the following day and I told individuals who didn’t get it, families that didn’t receive it, don’t get discouraged, stay positive, and various good things will happen. I firmly feel that.”

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Russian authorities target Navalny's associates and wife in series of police raids ahead of protests

    Russian authorities raided the homes of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his associates on Wednesday, piling pressure on opposition figures ahead of a major rally planned for this weekend. Masked police on Wednesday afternoon broke down the door of Mr Navalny’s rented flat despite the pleas from his wife who was inside, asking for her lawyer, Veronika Polyakova. Ms Polyakova arrived at her house but was not allowed in to witness the search, a clear violation of the Russian law,she told the Dozhd TV channel. In the biggest wave of police action against the opposition in months, law enforcement agents raided at least seven homes on Wednesday, including a Moscow property owned by Mr Navalny but where he has not lived for years, and the office of his associates who run his YouTube channel. A video posted online by Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Mr Navalny, showed black-clad masked men break down the door and walk into the office.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Brazil to end military-led program against Amazon logging

    Brazil’s ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Mourão defended the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which was launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon. The vice president leads the government’s Amazon Council to fight deforestation in the region.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert mocks Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg as ‘tough’ and ‘child’

    Social media users slammed representative Boebert for bullying a college student on Twitter

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China warns Taiwan that 'independence means war’

    China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • China derecognizes British National Overseas passport

    China said Friday it will no longer recognize the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document or form of identification amid a bitter feud with London over a plan to allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship. The announcement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday throws up new uncertainty around the plan just hours after the U.K. said it would begin taking applications for what are called BNO visas beginning late Sunday. Under the plan, as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the U.K. for five years then apply for citizenship.

  • Biden administration to review Trump policy on Cuba: White House

    The Biden administration will review U.S. policy on Cuba, the White House said on Thursday, after former President Donald Trump rolled back a historic Obama-era detente with Havana. Second is Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba. Trump, a Republican, clamped down on Cuba after taking office in 2017, tightening restrictions on U.S. travel and remittances to Cuba, and imposing sanctions on shipments of Venezuelan oil to the island.

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of siding with EU over vaccinations

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of siding with the EU in its battle with the UK over vaccine doses, with the Scottish First Minister pledging to publish confidential vaccine data despite warnings that the information could jeopardise the UK's supply. Ms Sturgeon promised to publish the data – which reveals how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week – to counter claims that she is failing to roll out the vaccine in Scotland at speed. It led to allegations that Ms Sturgeon was "showboating" and "attempting to curry favour" with the EU. Boris Johnson urged her to reconsider, warning that UK must "continue to have national security of supply". Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, argued it would be "deeply irresponsible" for Ms Sturgeon to put her politics ahead of the people of Scotland and them getting vaccinations. The timing of her announcement came as the EU and UK were locked in battle over access to the vaccine. Brussels has demanded that millions of British-made vaccine doses are diverted to the EU after AstraZeneca, the company which makes the vaccine, announced that the EU orders were delayed. On Thursday, the EC instructed Belgian officials to carry out a raid of an AstraZeneca plant in Belgium and accused the company of breaking its contract.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban says he has ‘hedged the heck’ out of his portfolio amid worries over GameStop market war

    Shark Tank star admires WallStreetBets’ use of hedge fund tactic for success

  • Judge OKs extradition of 2 wanted in ex-Nissan boss' escape

    A U.S. judge on Thursday cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan for smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani rejected a request to block the U.S. from handing Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, over to Japan.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.

  • Ukraine opens criminal case into meddling in U.S. election

    Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation into attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement on the presidential website on Thursday. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine would do everything in its power to bring to justice forces within the country and outside it who tried to damage relations between Ukraine and the United States.

  • Boris Johnson hails launch of 'new route' for Hong Kong citizens to UK

    Around 300,000 people are expected to leave Hong Kong for Britain using a new visa route which opens on Sunday. Boris Johnson said the move - which was announced in the wake of Beijing's national security law being imposed on Hong Kong last year - honoured the "profound ties of history and friendship" between the UK and its former colony. Hongkongers with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents are eligible for the visas. After five years they will be able to apply for settlement, followed by British citizenship after a further 12 months. Although there are 2.9 million BN(O) citizens eligible to move to the UK, with a further estimated 2.3 million dependants, the Government expects take-up of the offer to be far smaller.