REAL Services Director Becky Zaseck retires after 36 years with the nonprofit

Kathy Borlik
·4 min read

REAL Services. Everyone has heard of it or has seen the billboards. Another agency or nonprofit. Yeah, we get it. Then someone you know needs help. Then it is all REAL to you.

Think of the times you’ve heard of Meals on Wheels or energy assistance. The organization offers that helping hand that we may need. Actually, many helping hands in the form of rides, nutrition, guardianship and education.

REAL Services is a nonprofit organization providing programs and services that promote nutrition, self-sufficiency, education and protection for adults and seniors living in 12 counties in Indiana — Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, Starke and St. Joseph.

With that short introduction, let’s talk about leadership and Becky Zaseck.

Becky Zaseck recently retired from REAL Services. She was the CEO and president since 2006.
Becky has been the longtime president and CEO. She has been with the nonprofit for 36 years. Now she is retiring.

Stepping into the job is Karla Fales. She was formerly the CEO of CareWell Services Southwest, An Area Agency on Aging that serviced eight counties in Michigan. She started here on March 7.

But back to Becky. She first began working with REAL Services in 1986 as a program consultant with the state of Indiana helping to establish Real Services’ family development program, which helps families become financially self-sufficient.

Following the retirement of Lester Fox, founder of REAL Services, Becky became the second person to be president and CEO of REAL Services.

That is three CEOs in 56 years. Someone is doing something right.

Under her leadership, she helped REAL Services pilot the Indiana CHOICE program, which provides home and community-based services to individuals to stay in their own homes as long as possible.

She played a role in strengthening the state’s Area Agencies on Aging/Aging and Disabilities Resource Centers and establishing the 12 counties as the service region.

She also helped forge the merger with Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, which is now a division of REAL Services. Becky and REAL Services collaborated with Saint Mary’s College, Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and Memorial Hospital to receive a National Weinberg Grant. The grant supports projects working in areas of respite services support, home care services and counseling.

The grant established Care Connections as a full-service center for caregivers to find resources and receive support and education that is crucial to helping them provide superior care to their loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We have adopted a program from the Netherlands to create a village for dementia care,” she said.

With all this, budgets have grown and so has fundraising. Fundraising has included REAL Big Raffle and the REAL Grille food truck, which caters events, with 100% of profits going directly to Meals on Wheels.

“People love the truck. It has done private parties, city events. It is a big hit,” Becky said.

This all takes money. “The budget when I started was $16 million, now it is $38 million,” she said. She had big shoes to fill when Lester Fox retired. “Les watched every penny, he was careful with every cent. Lester is still behind everything we do.”

Becky said, “Clearly, we do a lot of stuff.” The needs are there. “We have innovated and evolved. We have a great board, great volunteers.”

Ryan Brennan serves as the board president. “Anyone who meets Becky is overwhelmed by her kindness. She knows everyone and has a great knowledge of the community.”

He added that the board is also excited with Karla stepping up. “Karla shares the same passion for service as her predecessors, which was an essential quality in our search for our next leader.”

Karla Fales began work March 7 as the new CEO and president of REAL Services.
Karla said the job posting piqued her interest. It offered her great opportunities. Upon meeting people and interviewing, she found great excitement. “There was a synergy with the board and programs” that were important to her. She sees the new job as “life changing.”

Becky said Karla is a “perfect fit. She has the heart for this job.”

As for herself, Becky said, she will take some time off and then continue to be part of the community. “I think I can volunteer.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: REAL Services Becky Zaseck retires from the nonprofit

