'A Real Snowflake': Mehdi Hasan Taunts Ron DeSantis Over Latest Angry Meltdown

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Sunday evening offered up a backhanded defense of Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful who has been mocked for lacking charisma and personality.

“There’s this narrative now hardening around him that he’s emotionless, cold, a robot, which I think is unfair,” Hasan said, adding that there’s one emotion DeSantis seems to have plenty of: Anger.

Hasan played a clip of DeSantis snapping at a reporter on the campaign trail for asking him why he didn’t take questions at his events.

“He’s so angry, almost all the time, gets very irritated, very quickly,” Hasan noted. “He’s a real snowflake ― which probably makes him a very easy target for Donald Trump’s abuse and attacks.”

Fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin agreed, saying that in addition to lacking charisma, DeSantis has “the political acumen of a log of wood.”

Mohyeldin mocked DeSantis and his “crack speechwriting team” for their bizarre reworking of Winston Churchill’s famous “We Shall Fight On The Beaches” speech of 1940 to make it about fighting “the woke.”

“Aside from his lack of originality, can you imagine DeSantis thinking this is a good campaign strategy in a general election?” he said, noting a recent poll that found a majority of Americans viewed the word “woke” in a positive way.

“Imagine trying to win a general election by making your central campaign tenet fighting against something the majority of Americans don’t opposite or dislike,” Mohyeldin said. “That is how Ron DeSantis chose to launch his campaign.”

See more of their discussion below: