The real tragedy of Sir Tom Moore’s wasted millions

For the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore, there cannot be much pleasure in their new spa pool. The centrepiece of the leisure complex they so ill-advisedly built following the phenomenal success of the Army veteran’s fundraising efforts has come to symbolise their fall from grace.

In an extraordinary television interview, Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore did her best to justify a decision to keep the £800,000 proceeds of three books he published amid a huge outpouring of public support for his NHS fundraising efforts during the pandemic. Holding back tears, she also defended accepting an £18,000 fee for appearing at an awards ceremony, despite already being paid £85,000 a year as interim head of the foundation established in his name.

During a brutal 90-minute grilling by Piers Morgan, she and her husband repeatedly insisted that they had done nothing wrong – and that the late veteran wanted them to keep the profits from his writing. The impression given was of an ordinary family thrust into a spotlight for which they were totally ill prepared. Fundamentally well intentioned, they appear to have lost their senses as the money poured in, making a series of catastrophic misjudgments, including in relation to the lucrative spin-offs that capitalised on Captain Tom’s name.

Their wretched self-justification made agonising viewing. Yet the real tragedy is not the tarnishing of their personal reputations – but what happened to the astonishing £33 million the late veteran raised for the NHS.

Donated during the first lockdown by people all over the world touched by Captain Tom’s determination to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday, such a huge sum of money could have done lasting good, had it been used on a small number of capital projects. It was more than enough to build a new hospital wing in his name; or open a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre; or construct a string of beautiful respite centres for patients suffering from a particular condition. The charity Maggie’s, which provides free cancer support and information in unique centres across the UK, offers the perfect template.

Maggie’s stunning buildings typically cost significantly less than £5 million to construct, and are wonderfully life-enhancing for the thousands of patients and their families who use the tranquil spaces at the bleakest of times. Something similar with Captain Tom’s millions would have left plenty for running costs.

Instead, much of the cash was devoted to hundreds of trivial short-term initiatives. Instead of doing something big, the umbrella charity NHS Together decided to divide it evenly between some 241 member organisations, each of which received £35,000 in the first funding wave. For hospital trusts with multi-billion-pound budgets, this was like tooth fairy money.

Darlington Memorial Hospital spent part of its allocation on “welfare packs” containing sandwiches, drinks, energy bars and toiletries for nurses; as well as providing staff with individual lockers, so they no longer had to share. London’s Charing Cross Hospital opened a free pop-up shop offering fruit and snacks.

North Devon District Hospital spent £50,000 on a new staff shower block; while in Wrexham, part of the money went on replenishing tea, coffee and mineral water for nurses.

Of course, the army of selfless doctors and nurses who put their lives on the line during the frightening early days of the pandemic were deserving beneficiaries.

Nonetheless, those who dug deep to support Captain Tom’s efforts are entitled to be deeply disappointed that the NHS’s colossal taxpayer-funded budget was not sufficient to provide such necessities – and that those magnificent charitable donations were squandered on here today, gone tomorrow dreary basics.

