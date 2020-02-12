The Real Winner in New Hampshire: Donald Trump

The New Hampshire primary spotlighted a Democrat contest in disarray, which is likely to help President Donald Trump in his reelection effort.

Standby for references to the line from the poem “The Second Coming” by Yeats: “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold.” A clear outcome of New Hampshire is that the Democrat establishment’s best hope, former Vice President Joe Biden, is near the end of his campaign. His last chance is the long shot that South Carolina Democrats discover some appeal to him and his candidacy before their February 29 vote that eluded voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Just as worrisome for the establishment, the alternative to Biden isn’t clear. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg did well in Iowa and New Hampshire and, almost as important, has beaten the expectations contest. Even though he raised his hand for open borders and free healthcare for illegal immigrants with the other Democrat candidates, he has positioned himself as more moderate in tone than frontrunner Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both progressive New England senators. While there are huge differences, he could try to pass himself off as an outside-the-Beltway moderate administrator like Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton in 1976 or 1992 respectively.

