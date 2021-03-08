'The Real World' made 'Julie from Alabama' a star. The spotlight wasn't what she hoped

Meredith Blake
·10 min read
&quot;Real World&quot; star Julie Oliver in blue jeans and a floral top in a yellow chair, at her home outside Birmingham, Alabama.
Julie Gentry, one of the original cast members of MTV's groundbreaking reality show "The Real World," is photographed remotely via the FaceTime App, from her home outside Birmingham, Ala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

In December 1991, Julie Gentry was driving home for Christmas break after a semester of college. She had just reached the city limits of Birmingham, Ala. and was flipping over a cassette tape in the car stereo when she heard an ad on the radio announcing a casting call for a new MTV series.

Gentry, then an aspiring dancer a few weeks shy of her 19th birthday, showed up the next day and pitched herself as a different kind of Southerner than people were used to seeing on TV. She even showed off her clogging skills.

“It really made an impression,” says Gentry.

Apparently so. Gentry (née Oliver) was cast in the inaugural season of “The Real World,” which as anyone over 35 can readily recite, told “the true story of seven strangers picked to life in a loft and have their lives taped.”

The groundbreaking reality series altered the course of television history and, arguably, American politics, by proving that unscripted programming could make for gripping and lucrative entertainment with a profound cultural impact.

And Gentry’s spur-of-the-moment decision would turn her into one of the earliest examples of a now-ubiquitous breed of celebrity — the reality star — well before there was a roadmap for this type of fame.

Julie (n&#xe9;e Oliver) Gentry in a black turtleneck and dangly earrings.
Julie (née Oliver) Gentry in 1992, when she was a cast member on Season 1 of "The Real World" on MTV. (MTV)

After nearly 30 years, Gentry has reunited with her cast mates in “The Real World Homecoming: New York,” a six-episode series for the newly launched Paramount+ streaming service. For many nostalgic Gen X-ers, the news is as exciting as a “Friends” reunion, and “Julie from Alabama" is their Rachel Green.

Gentry never anticipated any of it.

Her motivation for participating in the original series — pitched simply as a documentary about young artists — was modest: “Somebody is gonna pay to move me to New York? I get three months of free rent? This is really working out!” Gentry remembers thinking.

She is speaking via video call from her home near Birmingham, which she shares with her husband, Joshua, a restaurateur, and two teenagers. Now 48, she looks hardly any different than she did at 19, though she has traded the pleated Gap khakis for streamlined denim.

Gentry might have had low expectations going into “The Real World,” but she became the de facto protagonist of the first season: The pilot episode follows her as she travels from Alabama, arrives at the Soho loft and meets her roommates, who include a model, a poet, a rapper, a painter and two musicians.

Jonathan Murray, who created “The Real World” with Mary-Ellis Bunim, saw Gentry — the youngest in the loft and the only one new to the city — as "the stand-in for all those kids who are watching the show all over the country.”

“When you’re telling a story, you want to enter the world through someone's eyes who hasn't seen the world before,” says Murray, who was inspired by the PBS docuseries “An American Family,” Michael Apted’s “Up” films and youth-oriented nighttime soaps like “Beverly Hills 90210.” “Julie was representative of a lot of young people who had not been to New York, who had not had that experience to live with lots of different kinds of people.”

Gentry was “a producer's dream,” he adds. “She really threw herself into getting to know her fellow cast members and soaking up anything she could about that experience.”

The cast of &quot;The Real World&quot; pictured in their loft in 1992
The cast of "The Real World" in 1992. (MTV)

Gentry suggests there were more practical reasons she was featured so heavily in the series: She was just at home more often. “You’ve got to make a story out of the footage that you have,” she says, shrugging.

She formed an especially close bond with two of her roommates, Heather B. Gardner, a hip-hop musician and now radio host, and Norman Korpi, an artist who also happened to be gay (though he was described as “bisexual” on the show) — one of the first real-life LGBTQ people on mainstream American television.

“Our ‘Three's Company’ dynamic is really unique,” says Gardner, who lived with Gentry for a time after “The Real World” ended and was the maid of honor in her wedding. “Julie was around the loft a lot, and we had a chance to talk, and she was just into stuff. She would say ‘What are you doing, and what’s going on?’ And I remember telling her, ‘Yo, this girl Mary J. Blige, she's going to blow up!’”

At the time she made “The Real World,” Gentry was a virgin, something frequently discussed on the show. She says she was uncomfortable with the focus on her romantic inexperience: “I am not sure I would advise any young person — or older person — to put that sort of delicate and personal information in someone else's hands.”

But Gentry was also savvy enough to realize that producers were hoping she and roommate Eric Nies, a model who later hosted “The Grind” on MTV, might spark a romance. “If we started to talk and get really close to one another, the cameras would go ‘whoosh,’” she says, making the sound of a zooming camera. “We liked watching everybody jump when we would do that, but there was never anything between us.”

In later years “The Real World” became more associated with hot tub debauchery, but the early seasons balanced youthful antics with weightier social issues. The first season was filmed from February to May 1992, against the backdrop of the Rodney King beating, the L.A. riots and a presidential campaign marked by culture war skirmishes. Over the course of the season, Gentry befriends a homeless woman named Darlene and attends an abortion rights demonstration.

A 1992 cast photo of &quot;The Real World.&quot;
The original cast of "The Real World" pictured in 1992. Clockwise from top right: Kevin Powell, Julie Gentry (Oliver), Eric Nies, Heather Gardner, Andrea Comeau, Norman Korpi and Rebecca Blasband. (Chris Carroll)

Race was a prevalent theme throughout the 13-episode run. And Gentry, open-minded but also unaware of her own biases at the time, was often at the center of these discussions.

Minutes into the premiere episode, Gentry asks Gardner, who is Black, why she has a beeper. “Do you sell drugs?” (Gentry now describes the comment as “a poor attempt at humor. I never actually thought Heather was a drug dealer.”)

In perhaps the most memorable moment of the season, Gentry and her roommate, writer Kevin Powell, have a disagreement over use of the telephone that erupts into a heated discussion of racism and white privilege that feels like it could have happened in 2021. While in quarantine before production of "Homecoming" began in mid-January, Gentry reluctantly rewatched her season for the first time since it originally aired. She says was bothered by some of the things she said to Powell .

“I remember being upset and not really having the words to say, 'I'm trying to figure this out, and I just want to be judged for who I am.' I didn't know enough to understand there's a lot more at work here,” Gentry recalls of their fight. “I was glad that I got to come back as a 48-year-old and say, 'You know, I was pretty naive.'"

On returning to the original loft, the conversations continued, not always to the point of resolution:“Again, we don't all agree 100% on everything. But I think the seven of us are OK with that,” Gentry says.

But in the aftermath of the the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6., the violent last gasp of a racially divisive, reality-TV presidency, aspects of the original series made Gentry uncomfortable — like B-roll of a Confederate flag that shows up less than a minute into the first episode, immediately after she says, “Hi, I’m Julie, and I’m from Birmingham.”

“Would they really feel great putting that in there today?” she wonders. "You didn't find that flag at my house."

After “The Real World” wrapped in 1992, Gentry stayed in New York to pursue dancing but found that her visibility made it harder to land gigs. It was especially frustrating when she’d get asked for her autograph after being rejected.

She also did a stint on the West Coast, living with Korpi — who “always has the best real estate,” she says — around the corner from Norman Lear in Pacific Palisades. She took classes at the Groundlings and waited tables hoping for another showbiz break. But years before Kim Kardashian, there was no blueprint for monetizing reality TV notoriety, even as “The Real World” aired in seemingly perpetual marathons and continued to reap millions for MTV.

&quot;Real World&quot; star Julie Gentry petting her dog Martha.
Julie Gentry, with her dog Martha. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s no secret we weren't paid a lot of money,” says Korpi, who directed Gentry in a spoof movie called “The Wedding Video.” “We bonded because we know that no one else can get what we went through and how we watched society change around us.”

A low point for Gentry came when she was turned down for a role as an exterminator in an Orkin commercial because, as she recalls, “‘Julie from ‘The Real World’ cannot be here to spray for bugs.’”

When her now-husband — a church friend she’d known since she was 15 and started dating during a trip home for the holidays— sent her an exquisite homemade birthday cake overnight, she took it as a sign.

“Norman was like, ‘No one in Los Angeles is gonna do this for you,’” says Gentry. “And I just started feeling like, am I gonna stay in Los Angeles and keep auditioning to be the girl next door on a sitcom when I've already been the girl on a sitcom, basically? I just couldn’t figure out what I was pursuing.”

Since returning to Birmingham, she has raised two kids and worked as a community gardener and outdoor education coordinator. She and Gardner are in constant contact. She regularly sees Korpi and roommate Andre Comeau during visits to L.A. And all seven cast members stay in touch via a group text.

They sometimes commiserate about the unintended ripple effects of their little "documentary about artists." Gentry says Comeau joked that they should record a public service announcement apologizing for Trump: "This isn't our fault!"

And even though Gentry has maintained a low profile post-"Real World," her notoriety has lingered. When her son was in the first grade, he came home from school crying and confused because classmates had been taunting him: “My mom says your mom was on TV!”

Gentry’s son is now 19 — the same age she was when she moved into the loft — and lives with a diverse group of roommates in Atlanta. Her daughter, 17, has gone through youth leadership training at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. “From a very young age she would tell me, ‘I hate learning the history of this city. What are we doing here?’”says Gentry.

Still, a husband, two kids and a few careers later, Gentry has held onto the inquisitive spirit that made "Julie from Alabama" an MTV star in the era of Madonna and Kurt Cobain, when the network was at the height of its influence.

“People often say, ‘Well, how did "The Real World" change you?'" Gentry says. "I don't know that it changed me, but it inspired me to keep searching these experiences out and to keep looking for people different from myself.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Will No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass be site of Bryson DeChambeau’s next bold play?

    Bryson DeChambeau said he could drive it up No. 9 while playing the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship.

  • Charles Dance on Tywin Lannister's death and resting villain face

    The 'Mank' actor based his William Randolph Hearst portrayal partly on Rupert Murdoch, partly Donald Trump

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce They Are Having a Baby Girl in Oprah Interview

    Among the announcements made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview was the gender of their second child. “It’s a girl,” Prince Harry said. The baby will be due in summer and he implied they wouldn’t have any more children, saying, “Two it is.” When Winfrey asked about his initial reaction to […]

  • Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s DQ win to take title from Petr Yan at UFC 259

    See the top Twitter reactions to Aljamain Sterling's title victory over Petr Yan in a disqualification at UFC 259.

  • Drake Can’t Stop Talking About His Virgil Abloh-Customized Patek Philippe

    Can you really blame him?

  • Pepe Le Pew Won’t Be Appearing In Warner Bros’ ‘Space Jam’ Sequel

    EXCLUSIVE: He starred in the first Warner Bros. Space Jam movie back in 1996, however, Pepe Le Pew will not be showing up at all in the upcoming theatrical sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16. With the Looney Tunes French skunk besieged by controversy in the wake of New York Times columnist Charles M. […]

  • Queen Elizabeth Has Eight Grandchildren—And The Youngest Is Only 12 Years Old

    Tbh, I had no idea there were so many.From Women's Health

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Variant cases in US have doubled since Feb. 18; Idahoans burn masks at State Capitol: Live COVID-19 updates

    Idahoans burned masks at the State Capitol in Boise to protest health recommendations they view as restrictions on freedom. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California reportedly received the wrong dose, but officials say nobody needs a booster shot

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthily negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful. and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press.. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • Forget hiding behind the sofa, the Royal family needed a bullet-proof vest as Harry and Meghan let rip

    It was both everything we had come to expect - and not what we were expecting at all. We knew it was going to be blockbuster TV. But what we didn’t anticipate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah interview is how unvarnished their “truth” was actually going to be. From Meghan’s revelation that she was almost driven to suicide by being in the Royal family, to the astonishing claim that Harry was questioned about the potential colour of Archie’s skin, it’s fair to say this two-hour tell-all represented a worst-case scenario for what the couple kept referring to as The Firm. Talk of Royals “hiding behind the sofa” ahead of the primetime, no-holds-barred chat appeared to underestimate quite what the couple had in store. At first, it seemed as if Meghan casually letting slip that she and Harry were secretly “married” by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their actual wedding day in Windsor in May 2018 would be the biggest marmalade dropper of the morning. But viewers had only just settled into the cosy tete-a-tete in someone else’s Santa Barbara back yard when the blows quickly started raining down on the Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a black Armani dress with a distinctive white splodge and with her hair tied back in a matronly bun, the pregnant mother-of-one, 39, unleashed on her sister-in-law as the UK entered the second hour of International Women’s Day. Contrary to reports, which first surfaced in the Daily Telegraph in November 2018, that Meghan had made Kate cry during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting, the former actress insisted it was actually the other way round. Implying a distinct lack of sisterly support from the mother-of-three, even when “everything was going on with my Dad”, Meghan insisted: “I’m not sharing that in any way to be disparaging about her,” adding: “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Lindsey Graham says he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that former President Donald Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse but "also could destroy it."

  • 'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses

    Follow the latest in our live blog here The Duchess of Sussex claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry during wedding planning, not the other way round, as had been reported. Megan Markle said in a blockbuster interview that Kate Middleton made her cry during a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, would wear. The incident was first reported in Tatler magazine, which claimed that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen," the Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey. “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • China turned on Chloé Zhao, the Beijing-born Golden Globe winner, and censored her film after people found old interviews where she slammed China

    Chloé Zhao - the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe - said in 2013 China was "a place where there are lies everywhere."

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."