Are Realco S.A.’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at Realco S.A. (EBR:REAL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Realco:

0.059 = €308k ÷ (€7.7m - €2.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Realco has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Does Realco Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Realco's ROCE appears to be around the 6.5% average of the Chemicals industry. Separate from how Realco stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Realco's current ROCE of 5.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Realco's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTBR:REAL Past Revenue and Net Income April 2nd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Realco? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Realco's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Realco has total assets of €7.7m and current liabilities of €2.4m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. Realco has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Realco's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.