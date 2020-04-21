RealFoundations' New "Modern Digital Workplace" Offering Enables Real Estate Companies to Work Over Distance and Achieve Better Outcomes, Especially During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of management consulting solutions and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of its "Modern Digital Workplace" (MDW) offering which enables real estate companies to work over distance in a highly collaborative manner for optimizing business outcomes. These capabilities are important during normal times as well as disruptive periods such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

With many workers now at home under government mandates to protect public health, firms are struggling to sustain operations. Meanwhile, there's uncertainty about when workplaces will reopen and concern about recurring outbreaks which could force employees to stay home again. Yet, according to Gartner, one of the world's leading global research and advisory firms, "few organizations feel prepared for large-scale remote work" because they lack the adequate technology infrastructure and are uncomfortable with new ways of working.

RealFoundations' Modern Digital Workplace offering solves that problem. MDW is a collection of tools and ways of working that uses social collaboration techniques to turn any place with an internet connection into a place where a team member can always access the organization's resources and collective knowledge for efficiently producing quality work.

The solution is built on the Microsoft 365 (M365) ecosystem and includes Teams, SharePoint, Yammer, Stream Video and other office productivity tools. Teams, the centerpiece, is a single, unified platform for communication and collaboration, providing one-on-one and group chat, video conferencing, document collaboration, curation and exchange of organizational knowledge, file storage, application integration and more. In addition to enabling work over distance, the platform allows for an unprecedented level of organizational knowledge sharing or "working out loud," so all team members can easily and continually share what they know and learn from each other as they work.

"Thanks to technology innovation over the past decade or so, you no longer need to be in a traditional office to complete work or oversee work product," said Chris Shaida, CEO and Co-Founder, RealFoundations. "The Modern Digital Workplace brings transparency to 'in-progress work' as it happens and enables colleagues to quickly capture, find and share valuable information in a designated 'place' for the benefit of the company."

RealFoundations' Modern Digital Workplace offering begins with an assessment of a company's current collaborative work practices and a design for the enterprise-wide use of Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Search, Stream, Yammer and other productivity applications. This leads to the development of a high-level roadmap of the projects and tasks required to build, deploy and accelerate the organization's adoption of the MDW. RF can execute some or even all of this recommended work. As an ongoing service, the firm also can help manage and administer the company's M365 environment including functions such as identity and access management, security, data loss protection, mobile device management and information protection.