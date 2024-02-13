Realignment vote passes 4-3 for Cabarrus County Schools; 4,000+ students impacted

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITH NEWS) – More than 4,000 Cabarrus County School students will attend a different school in the fall after the school board voted in favor of the superintendent’s realignment plan.

The plan, however, was not unanimous, as three of the seven board members voiced their concern about the impacts on students.

Laura Lindsey, Keshia Sandidge, and Rob Walter voted against the decision, and Walter went so far as to ask for a delay of a vote by roughly a year.

They argued that there were too many unknowns within the district’s realignment plan.

Walter told Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, “We can do it if we want to do it, but the issue I see is we don’t have the funding for the future schools.”

Dr. Kopicki stressed that the plan could be approved with the idea that very minor changes could be made to it.

“This plan that sits before you, after a year of homework, after consultants, after working on this tirelessly, I believe the plan before you is the best path forward,” Dr. Kopicki explained.

The next step will be for the board to get the money approved by the county to fund the future schools, which will make the realignment possible.

