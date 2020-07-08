RealINSIGHT Software Adds Five New Clients

COVID-19 Pandemic Highlighting the Importance of CRE Asset Management Software

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealINSIGHT, the leading software solution for commercial real estate (CRE) lenders, investors, and servicers, added five new clients in the past two months, including two leading private equity firms. With the turmoil that has accompanied the recent market correction, active participants have placed increasing value on customized reporting control and portfolio visibility that RealINSIGHT offers.

"With an increase in market volatility, we have seen a large uptick for our asset management software," says Dan Linder, Senior Vice President, RealINSIGHT. "The CRE industry has a renewed focus on managing risk. Those who want to succeed in this environment know they need to leverage better systems and smarter technology. No one knows how long the pandemic and its economic effects will last, highlighting the need for increased proactivity and efficiency in asset management."

Rounding out the five new clients are a California based agency lender, a large midwestern CRE investment company and a crowd funding CRE investor platform. The breadth of these industry participants demonstrates how RealINSIGHT software can be customized and adapted for all CRE debt models and asset classes.

About RealINSIGHT

RealINSIGHT, a software solution built by real industry experts, is the only choice that commercial real estate lenders, investors, and servicers value and trust. Implemented by some of the most active lenders and largest financial service firms in the world – including its affiliate company CWCapital – RealINSIGHT provides CRE professionals with a modern cloud-based platform designed to streamline workflows and effectively manage all aspects of their debt investments. RealINSIGHT is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Texas and New York. To learn more, visit the company at RealINSIGHT.com or follow RealINSIGHT on LinkedIn .

