'We realised that by joining together we could make a difference'

Katherine Latham - Business reporter
·7 min read
Angharad Underwood, bottom right, and other members of the Wye Valley Producers cooperative.
The Wye Valley Producers, including Angharad Underwood, bottom right, have joined to work together

It is said that strength comes in numbers, and that is what award-winning food producer Angharad Underwood found during the pandemic.

When Covid-19 hit last year, Ms Underwood was faced with having to temporarily close her business, The Preservation Society.

Based in the Welsh town of Chepstow, right beside the English border in south east Wales, she makes jams, chutneys and other preserves.

With other local food producers in the same precarious position, 25 of them decided that instead of shutting up shop, they would pool their resources and join together.

So in May 2020 they formed the Wye Valley Producers cooperative.

"It's likely that many of us would have furloughed for the duration otherwise," says Ms Underwood.

"Instead, we had people to lean on - guidance, encouragement and ideas. We realised that by joining together we could make a difference."

Goods made by Wye Valley Producers
Wye Valley Producers' customers can order from all members at the same time

With other members including a cider-producer, butcher, coffee-roaster and two breweries, they now have a website where people can order from all the firms. Customers then collect everything in one go from a weekly drive-through market.

As mentioned, Wye Valley was set up as a cooperative. But what exactly is that? Put simply, it is a business that is owned by its members and democratically run.

It could be, as in the case of Wye Valley, a group of small firms that come together. Or it may be a collective of self-employed workers who run a single business, or even a larger retailer - such as the Co-Op supermarket chain - whose members include millions of its customers who have signed up.

The common factor is that there aren't any external shareholders, and profits are either reinvested, or shared among the members.

It all sounds a bit old-fashioned, and the co-operative movement was indeed founded in the 19th Century. But there are today more than 7,000 co-operatives in the UK, and a whopping three million around the world.

Many, both within the UK and elsewhere, say that being a co-operative has made them more resilient to the pandemic than if they had been stand-alone, standard businesses.

Angharad Underwood
Ms Underwood first started her business back in 2011

At Wye Valley Producers, Ms Underwood says members spend many hours on Zoom calls, helping each other: "It isn't just about the money, but sharing skills and knowledge, with people in the same boat."

The International Co-operative Alliance (ICA), the global organisation that represents the movement, says that this increased coming together in response to Covid-19 has been replicated around the world.

"Online meetings and webinars were organised by cooperatives across the world," says ICA director of legislation Santosh Kumar. "The international exchange of practices and resources has been widespread."

In Southampton, cooperative shop October Books has been trading since 1977. In addition to books it sells vegan food, vegetables and ethical cleaning products.

October Books
October Books had to furlough half its staff

"At the start of the pandemic there were feelings of anxiety and uncertainty, of not being sure what to do," says staff member Clare Diaper.

October Books says that thanks to support and advice from Cooperatives UK, the organisation that represents the movement in the UK, it had the knowledge and confidence to adapt to the new situation.

"Being a cooperative meant we could have difficult conversations about what was best for the shop as a team," says Ms Diaper.

October Books and its 103 members decided to keep the shop open, but temporarily furlough four of the eight permanent staff. "The decisions to furlough workers and reduce opening hours were made collectively," adds Ms Diaper.

Across Europe in Croatia, women-led cooperative Brlog Brewery has been making a range of beers since 2016.

"When the pandemic hit, first we were in shock because we had made a lot of beer," says co-founder Ana Teskera.

"Suddenly, it was all stuck at the warehouse. There was potential that we would [lose it] and wouldn't get paid for the goods already sold."

Brlog Brewery&#39;s Ana Teskera, left, and a colleague
Ana Teskera, left, and colleagues, switched to selling beer directly to members

The brewery's six directors, and 90 cooperative members, who include volunteers and customers, came up with a plan - they would shift from selling to bars and shops.

"[Instead] we sold most of the beer through the coop network, distributing direct to members, and even had to produce more," says Ms Teskera.

It was so successful that last summer the brewery, based in the coastal city of Zadar, moved to a bigger facility.

"We learned a lot, made great changes, kept all our employees - even added a new one," says Ms Teskera. "The team is more connected now, strong and happy to go forward."

New Economy
New Economy

New Economy is a new series exploring how businesses, trade, economies and working life are changing fast.

In India, an organisation called the Self-Employed Women's Association (Sewa) has helped female workers form cooperatives since 1972.

Now with more than 1.8 million members, Sewa offers them advice and support on everything from business finance to expansion and marketing.

"The pandemic has been a double whammy for our members," says Sewa senior coordinator Salonie Muralidhara Hiriyur. "It has disrupted health and livelihoods on a massive scale. Some sectors of work, like domestic work and childcare, came to a complete halt."

To help its members find new income opportunities during the pandemic, Sewa ran training classes via WhatsApp video calls, including one on how to manufacture face masks.

Rehat Rangrez, a member of a handicrafts cooperative called Abodana Mandali, took part. "I then started training other women in the cooperative on how to make masks too - all on video calls," she says.

Rehat Rangrez, left, with a colleague
Rehat Rangrez, left, also trained colleagues via video calls on how to make face masks

She and her "fellow cooperative sisters" went on to make 20,000 masks in just three months. Because of this work, Ms Rangrez had enough income to support her family.

Gabriel Burdin, associate professor in economics at Leeds University, says that cooperatives generally cut jobs a lot less.

"In conventional business, layoffs are the most frequent cost-cutting strategy," he says. "Cooperatives adjust along other margins, such as pay cuts or work-sharing arrangements. Cooperatives share the consequences of a crisis among their members."

However, Prof Burdin also cautions that cooperatives do come with their own risks, especially those where the members and owners are the workers.

He says that such people are in the position where they invest their own money in the business that they also work for, and are paid by. So if the business fails, they lose both their wages and any money they have invested.

"By providing labour and capital to the same company, they are putting all their eggs in one basket," says Prof Burdin.

Rose Marley
Rose Marley says that cooperative businesses generally are more resilient in their early years than standard ones

Looking ahead, Cooperatives UK is now continuing to gather evidence for its 2021 Coop Economy Report into the sector. It says early indications show new cooperatives are still being formed and fewer have closed than in previous years.

"[And] we know that before the pandemic, new start coops were nearly twice as likely to survive their first five years than other types of businesses," says Cooperatives UK chief executive Rose Marley.

Back in south east Wales, Ms Underwood says that Wye Valley Producers - which has members from both sides of the border - is now considering a delivery service: "And we can't wait to do events and courses, we have some great ideas up our sleeve."

Recommended Stories

  • In Pandemic-Era First, Driving on U.S. Highways Tops 2019 Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the latest sign of the great U.S. gasoline comeback: For the first time since the pandemic started, driving on the nation’s highways is higher than at the same time in 2019.Vehicle miles traveled on interstates rose to roughly 16.7 billion in the week ended April 11 -- 1% higher than in 2019, U.S. government data showed. The last time there was an increase versus 2019 was in early March of last year, before the World Health Organization had declared a pandemic.Breaking down the figures, the increase comes mostly from a boost in trucking, which rose 7% compared to the same week two years ago. Truck miles have been steadily higher in the past few months.But what’s really interesting is that passenger vehicle miles, while still down from 2019, have recovered a lot. The figure in the week ended April 11 was just 1% lower versus the same period of 2019. That compares with declines of 20% or even 50% in prior weeks during the pandemic.The data from the Transportation Department underscores the demand rebound as an increase for vaccinations allows people to return to offices and travel again. One measure of U.S. gasoline consumption pegs it at the strongest since August.U.S. Oil Demand Picks Up Steam as Economic Expansion QuickensFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colorado charges forward on new Amtrak line through Denver

    The sepia-toned images of a rail expansion to the West, along with its promise of commerce and population growth, is suddenly a modern vision in Colorado.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: First, Amtrak released a proposed map that shows a new regional rail line along the Front Range, running 300 miles from Cheyenne south through Denver to Pueblo. Then state lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide funding and guide planning. U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper expressed his support, and so has Gov. Jared Polis, both Democrats."We feel like it's realistic and the timing is essential right now," Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) told John.The renewed attention on an old idea comes on the heels of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $80 million to expand Amtrak's network.The state-level legislation would create a Front Range Passenger Rail District that could seek approval for a special sales tax up to 0.8 percentage points to generate money for the new rail line."We really think that this corridor is ready — it’s long past ready," Amtrak President Stephen Gardner told state officials Monday, the Denver Post reported.Reality check: Biden's infrastructure plan is not a done deal and neither is a state-level tax hike, given the failure of recent ones on the Colorado ballot.The project is also expected to take a decade or longer to finish."This isn’t something that happens overnight," said Sal Pace, a former state lawmaker and Pueblo County commissioner who is working on the initiative, according to The Colorado Sun.The intrigue: The price tag is estimated as high as $14 billion, but state officials suggest a patchwork of current tracks could make it possible faster and with costs closer to $2 billion, the Post reported.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Now 80, Pete Rose remains defiant as he’ll pick baseball games for bettors | Opinion

    Pete Rose insists it’s not a slap at baseball that he is picking games for a sports’ betting website.

  • Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesistant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape, district attorney says

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Mexico moves to require biometric data from cellphone users

    Activists and opposition figures cried foul Wednesday after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ identification and biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party supported the bill, saying it is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping that frequently involve the use of cellphones. The legislation, which was already passed by the Chamber of Deputies, would give cell companies two years to collect the data and make it available to the government.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Warner Bros. has ruled the box office in recent months despite its movies streaming simultaneously on HBO Max

    Warner Bros. movies have topped four of the five biggest weekends at the domestic box office during the pandemic.

  • Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

    A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to overturn her dismissal and collect her pension. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a new “duty to intervene” statute that the fired officer, Cariol Horne, championed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “Quoting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 'the time is always right to do right,'” Judge Dennis Ward wrote in his decision.

  • A woman who traveled to the Bahamas with Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2018 says no one was underage on the trip, according to Politico

    The woman told Politico that everyone on the trip was over 18 years old and that no one on the trip engaged in prostitution.

  • 'The Bachelor' has a troubled history when it comes to gay romance. It's not alone

    The last time the subject of a gay "Bachelor" came up, it didn't go well. TV history is littered with dating shows that have mishandled LGBTQ identity.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Royal family release unseen pictures of Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by great-grandchildren

    Until now it had remained a cherished family photograph, unseen by the rest of the world. Showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle, the precious image had been kept under wraps. But Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday has prompted the 94-year-old monarch to open the treasured royal family album in memory of a beloved patriarch. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, shows the Queen holding baby Prince Louis in her arms as she sits between his brother Prince George, now seven, and sister Princess Charlotte, five. Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 10, their eldest great-grandchild, stands behind the couple as her younger sister Isla, nine, cradles their cousin Lena, the two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose eldest Mia, seven, flanks them and seemingly stifles a giggle. Speaking a thousand words about the Queen and the Duke's close bond with the youngest members of the House of Windsor, the image captures the relaxed mood as the children visited Great Granny and Grandpa in Scotland that summer. It was taken almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' son Archie, their eighth great-grandchild, was born. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also issued their own separate photograph, taken three years earlier at Balmoral, showing the Queen and the Duke posing with an infant George and baby Charlotte.

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States