Realistic expectations for USMNT in World Cup? Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan weigh in

Associated Press

New abortion restrictions passed by Republican lawmakers over the Democratic governor's veto will force the only two abortion clinics in Kentucky to stop providing the procedures for women, at least temporarily, while the new law is challenged in court, abortion-rights activists said Wednesday. The two abortion clinics in Kentucky are in Louisville, the state's largest city. Immediately after the GOP-led legislature finished overriding Gov. Andy Beshear's vetoes, the activists said the clinics will be unable to comply with the new restrictions because the state hasn't set up a now-mandated regulatory process.