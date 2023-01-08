Can I Realistically Save $1 Million Dollars in 10 Years?

Geoff Williams
·5 min read
SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars
SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars

If you’re looking to put away more money for retirement, you may have a goal in mind that you’re trying to reach, such as saving $1 million. You may want to earn and save more than that, of course, but for many people, saving $1 million is a big milestone that can also feel out of reach. Here are some practical steps to help make that goal a reality, but it might be best for many to consider working with a financial advisor because each person’s financial situation is different. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your needs and goals.

How to Save $1 Million Dollars

Unfortunately, there is no secret to saving a million dollars. It involves, as you would expect, the discipline to put money away every month until eventually, you have a million dollars saved up.  Still, here are three common strategies that every saver should adhere to, whether you earn a lot or a little:

  • Automate your savings: If you set up your paycheck so that a certain amount of money goes into a savings account every month, you’re much more likely to accumulate savings than if you make a choice every month to put away money.

  • Create a budget and monitor it regularly: If you don’t get your monthly budget under control, you’ll probably never save a million dollars. That’s because you’ll constantly need to withdraw from your savings to make sure you can meet your bills.

  • Establish an emergency savings account: This is very important, going hand-in-hand with developing a budget you can stick to. If you don’t have an emergency fund for surprise expenses, you’re much more likely to raid your retirement and savings accounts.

Start Early and Think About Compound Interest

SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars
SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars

If you want to save one million dollars, time and compound interest can help you get there. An investment calculator can help you estimate how long it will take for you to reach that goal with compound interest.

As an example, if you have $100 starting off in your savings account, you are 35 years old and you decide to start saving up to a million dollars, you’ll have to put $675 away every month, with a rate of return of 8%, to reach $1 million (actually $1,007,086) by the age of 65. For comparison, if you put that same amount over the same time into a savings account with 2% interest, you would only earn $332,772.

Time too plays an important part in saving a million dollars. If you are age 50 and want to save a million dollars and you start off with $100 in your savings account and put away $675 a month at an 8% rate of return, by the time you were 65, you’d only have $233,906, which is a significant amount of money but far short of a million.

There is no easy formula to saving one million dollars easily and fast unless you’re making half a million dollars each year. But the more time you have to save and the higher your interest rate, the better off you’ll be.

Investment Vehicles You May Want to Consider

On your path to saving one million dollars, you may consider investing in the following:

  • Stocks: You can buy them directly from a company, but more likely, you’re going to probably want to find a brokerage to work with. Some of the bigger names include Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard, but there are plenty of other names you could consider. Some brokerages require you to have a certain amount of money to start off with, like $500 or $1,000, but some will work with you if you have less.

  • Bonds: This is a type of investment that’s considered very safe, but the downside is that the money you can earn is usually less than, for instance, what you’ll get if you invest in stocks. But many financial advisors will suggest investing in stocks and bonds, to diversify your risk.

  • Mutual Funds: When you invest in mutual funds, your money is going into numerous companies. The fund itself may be investing in stocks and bonds, and there are risks to investing in mutual funds as with any investment, generally, mutual funds are considered a very safe and responsible approach to investing.

The Bottom Line

SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars
SmartAsset: How to Save $1 Million Dollars

Saving $1 million can feel daunting but not out of reach. Putting $675 away every month at a rate of return of 8%, for example, can help you get to that milestone in 30 years. Time and compound interest will play in your favor, as well as taking additional steps to keep on track. The best way to save $1 million is to find ways to increase how much you can bring in through added income or other asset investments.

Tips Retirement Investing

  • A financial advisor can help you pick retirement investments for your financial plan. If you dont’ have a financial advisor, finding one doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • SmartAsset’s free retirement calculator can help you figure out how much money you will need to pay for retirement.

Photo credit: ©iStock/katleho Seisa, ©iStock/LumiNola, ©iStock/milan2099

The post How to Save $1 Million Dollars appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • I'm Divorced. Can Both My Ex and I Claim Head of Household For Taxes?

    Getting divorced can have financial implications for how you file taxes. One question you might have is whether both of you can claim head of household if you maintain separate residences but share children. The IRS allows legally separated or … Continue reading → The post Can Both Divorced Parents Claim Head of Household? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Mizzou basketball eyes moving past Arkansas loss against an 'NBA style' Vanderbilt team

    Missouri basketball took a tough loss against Arkansas on Wednesday. The Tigers will look to bounce back in an SEC battle with Vanderbilt Saturday.

  • Are My Moving Expenses Tax-Deductible?

    When you move from one home to another, these expenses can add up quickly. For many households, moving costs can be thousands of dollars, even if you do most of the work yourself, and hiring a moving company can increase … Continue reading → The post Are Moving Expenses Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When Are My Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible?

    Health insurance premiums can be tax-deductible under some circumstances. Taxpayers who itemize may be able to use this deduction to the extent that their total medical and dental expenses, including health insurance premiums, exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Self-employed … Continue reading → The post When Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

    If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...

  • Outgoing Oregon governor reflects on turbulent final term

    Oregon's Democratic Gov. Kate Brown faced unprecedented challenges in her final term: COVID-19, a surge in homelessness and street battles between police, racial justice protesters and right-wing extremists. It will be an antidote to the pressures Brown, the first openly bisexual governor in the U.S., experienced as governor. In December 2020, anti-lockdown protesters, including members of the far-right groups Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, stormed the Oregon State Capitol — an eerie preview of the much larger Jan. 6 insurrection to come in the nation's Capitol.

  • Shelling heard in Bakhmut despite Putin's truce

    STORY: Bakhmut is the current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The city was hit despite Moscow's declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas.Sparkling clear skies and a dusting of snow belied the devastation of a city abandoned by most of its pre-war population of 70,000. "I think they're tricking us, it's pretty obvious to me," said Olha, who declined to give her surname."What else can I tell you? If someone makes a promise, they must fulfil it. Promises are made to be kept. I just don't understand, what do they need?"Moscow said on Saturday (January 7) its forces in Ukraine would maintain a 36-hour ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the offer.It said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces; Reuters was not able to ascertain the origin of the shells heard in Bakhmut.

  • NFL playoffs changes for neutral site AFC Championship approved: Here are the scenarios

    The AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site.

  • Advocates are educating families on how to opt out of upcoming MCAS

    While passing the 10th grade MCAS is required to earn a high school diploma, there is no state penalty for students who opt out in grades 3-8.

  • Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay | THR News

    The actor plays closeted gay character Will Byers on the hit Netflix sci-fi series.

  • Fort Worth native was shot, thrown in Michigan river in 1973. He’s been identified

    Daniel C. Garza-Gonzalez was found floating in a Michigan river after being shot seven times.

  • Burger King  Menu Adds a New Kind of Chicken Sandwich

    The fast-food giant has also introduced a really unique (and gigantic) take on how side dishes are served.

  • Oklahoma police arrest 'porch pirate' wearing 'women’s underwear' as mask

    Oklahoma police arrested a man who's accused of stealing a package off someone's porch while wearing women's underwear on his head as a mask.

  • Walmart and Target Offer Hidden Clearance Items in Plain Sight

    Everyday Walmart and Target prices are great, but you may be able to score an even bigger discount if you know where to look. Theft Measures: Will New Deterrents at Walmart Drive Consumers...

  • Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Super-Sweet Snapshot of Their Daughter Proves She’s Her Papa’s #1 Fan

    If you’re looking for something super-sweet to brighten your Sunday, then look no further than Brittany Mahomes’ adorable snapshot of her and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter showing her game day spirit! Now we already know their daughter Sterling Skye is a little fashionista, rocking some adorable, vibrant clothes alongside her mom. But this time, she’s showing […]

  • I'm a Retiree. Can a Financial Advisor Help Me Understand Medicare?

    Retirees are confused about enrolling in Medicare, according to a 2022 survey from Sage Growth Partners and Healthpilot. Notably, 33% of respondents have a financial advisor, but only 2% use that advisor to help plan their selection. Understanding Medicare can … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Confused About Medicare. Here's How Financial Advisors Can Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A tale of two Washingtons. Let’s hope the sanity continues this legislative session

    As Kevin McCarthy’s quest to be Speaker of the House was being rejected once again, lawmakers in Olympia were talking about solutions to real problems.

  • Use Your Air Fryer For The Crispiest Egg Rolls Ever

    Air Fryer Egg Rolls are crazy simple and way easier to clean up from then deep frying. Simply blanch the vegetables, crisp up pork and toss with sauce!

  • Fired Texas Hoops Coach Could Sue Over Assault Arrest Fallout

    On Thursday, the University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for cause a month after he was arrested for assault on a family/household member, which is a felony under Texas law. Beard’s attorneys are contesting the firing, which could lead to a breach of contract lawsuit. Beard, 49, is accused of strangling his […]

  • ‘Aggressive’ 19-year-old dressed like a cop pulled over drivers, Oklahoma sheriff says

    He said he wore a police vest “because it is comfortable,” deputies said.