A reality check for Trump's likely claims of economic success during State of the Union

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is likely to tout a strong economy and labor market as perhaps his greatest successes halfway into a four-year term tainted by a recently-resolved government shutdown and a probe into his administration’s ties to Russia.

Yet while Trump’s tax cuts and spending increases juiced growth in the short term, many economists say the benefits won’t last and will swell the deficit over the longer run, making it tougher to respond to the next recession.

Trump’s cuts to taxes and regulations also pumped up stocks, and consumer and business confidence, to the highest levels in recent memory. But his trade battles with countries such as China, Canada and Mexico have dented U.S. exports, business sentiment and stocks – all for an uncertain payoff.

Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner believes the net result has been positive. “The economic recovery has spread to more parts of the country,” such as the Midwest and South, he said. "Manufacturers and small businesses know Trump has their back."

Gregory Daco of Oxford economics disagrees. “His policies, including the tax cuts, increased government spending and deregulation, boosted growth in the short run, but the lingering long-term effects from policy uncertainty, trade tensions and stricter immigration will continue to weigh on growth,” Daco says.

Here’s a rundown of Trump’s economic policies and their effects:

Tax reform

Trump’s signature achievement, the $1.5 trillion tax cut, is likely to boost economic growth by four-tenths of a percentage point for 2018 and one-tenth this year, largely by spurring more consumer and business spending, according to Oxford Economics.

As a result, economists estimate the nation’s gross domestic product grew 3 percent last year, the most since 2005 and a fulfillment of Trump’s vow to generate 3 percent or better growth.This late into the cycle, the economy normally would be losing some steam.

Yet Trump and the Republican Congress notched the faster gains by taking the highly unusual step of enacting a stimulus during a healthy economy, when the government typically uses higher revenue to narrow the deficit or run surpluses.

The White House said the tax cut would pay for itself with increased economic activity, but that hasn’t been the case. Economists estimate the tax reform will cost the government $1 trillion over the next decade after figuring in the faster growth. The wider deficit will make it tougher for Congress to pass another stimulus to address the next recession, says Maya MacGuineas, president of the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Trump also promised the legislation would jolt business investment by allowing firms to depreciate capital spending more rapidly. But while investment picked up early last year, it quickly faded in the second half. As a result, the tax law hasn’t altered the economy’s growth picture long-term by boosting worker output with new technologies, Daco says.

Higher spending

The story is similar for the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which increased federal spending by about $300 billion over two years, largely for defense. That’s lifting economic growth by three tenths of a percentage point in 2018 and four-tenths in 2019, Oxford says.

But the expiration of the measure would be a drag on growth in fiscal 2020 unless the higher spending levels are extended, as Daco and many other economists expect. That, however, would add more than $1.5 trillion to cumulative deficits over the next 10 years.