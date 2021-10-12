Reality star claps back at haters after Tekashi69 eats at his Miami Beach restaurant

Peter Thomas is a businessman first, he told his Instagram followers on Monday.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is facing backlash after posting with rapper Tekashi 69, who dined at his restaurant Bar One Miami Beach over the weekend.

Many commenters under Saturday night’s original post of the two hanging out said they would no longer frequent Thomas’ establishment because the controversial rapper had eaten there.

But Thomas doesn’t care what his haters think about the “Gummo” singer and his criminal background.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE.

Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) has a lengthy rap sheet for someone only 25. In 2018, he was placed in federal custody after getting arrested in New York on racketeering and firearms charges and sentenced to two years. After testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and providing details of the gang’s inner workings, the “Gummo” singer was released early, but never could shake his “snitch” label.

“Mind your business,” said Thomas’ video caption. “I open my restaurant to serve food and drinks to everyone. The only type of people that I will not cater to is child molesters, people who commit rape, and racist motherf---rs. Everybody else is welcome.”

Thomas went on to say in the video that Tekashi made all the right moves: made a reservation, arrived with 10 people, ordered bottle service, spent a ton of money and conducted himself accordingly.

“The gentleman was polite as f--k,” said the ex reality star, who added that customers are how he is able to pay his 75 plus employees’ salaries. “Now I’m not involved with this man’s life but I do have a business to run [so] kiss my motherf---ing ass.”