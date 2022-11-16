Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley face years in federal prison

Decades, that’s how long reality personalities Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, could spend in prison according to new documents Channel 2 obtained.

A jury convicted the couple of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill obtained the 71-page sentencing memorandum, including a suggestion of how much time they should serve.

Officials said the Chrisleys bragged on television about how much they spend on designer clothes and that, when they found out about the investigation, they asked family members to obstruct justice.

The federal government states both Todd and Julie Chrisley are in criminal history Category One. Todd Chrisley is facing between 17 and 22 years in prison. As for Julie Chrisley, she could face 10 to 13 years.

“The government has asked for a substantial sentence here,” said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Hulsey.

Hulsey said this is just a recommendation.

“The court is going to look at what the guidelines suggest. It’s going to make its own calculations about what it thinks,” he said.

The sentencing memo also said: “The seriousness of their actions is further underscored by the fact that neither defendant has expressed remorse for their crimes, instead continuing to blame others for their own criminal conduct. Given the seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes, a lengthy period of incarceration is warranted.”

But Todd Chrisley’s attorney said he is 54 years old, with several medical conditions that he’s taking medication for. His father died from liver disease. His brother is currently battling throat cancer, and his mother is 77 years old and battling bladder cancer.

Chrisley’s response read, “… for all of the reasons stated above, it is respectfully requested that the Court exercise its discretion and downwardly depart from the advisory Guideline sentence range and impose a combined sentence of limited incarceration, supervised release and restitution.”

The sentencing hearing will be at the federal courthouse on Monday at 10 a.m. The court is requiring a money judgment of more than $17 million.

