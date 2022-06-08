Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on multiple federal charges
Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on multiple federal charges. The "Chrisley Knows Best" couple will be sentenced later this year.
Previous reports indicated they each face as many as 30 years in prison.
In this Rangers post game news conference, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider talk about remaining confident despite Tampa's overwhelming 4-1 win in Game 4. Trouba: "We're in the Eastern Conference Finals, that's something to be excited about as a group. We're in a pretty good spot here, we're going to go home and do what we can to win a game."
According to Fayetteville police, 7-year-old Ivory Quinones was found safe Tuesday morning shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.
A cold front brings widespread rain this morning, tapering off by noon. Cooler temperatures setting up behind it. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
The guilty verdicts against the Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, capped a three-week trial in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. The Chrisleys were accused of submitting false bank statements, audit reports and personal financial statements to obtain millions in personal loans from community banks in the Atlanta area before the couple became TV stars.
A man booted out of a Chinese restaurant in Flushing, Queens, for not wearing pants retaliated by smashing glass windows and doors at the establishment on Saturday. The incident at 4 Choices & A Soup on Roosevelt Avenue reportedly began at around 4:40 p.m. when the man showed up with a hammer after entering the restaurant with no pants earlier in the day and returning several times after. Restaurant staff described the man as a regular customer who had mental health issues.
The vehicle flipped over and both people were sent to the hospital, police said.
A video shows a chaotic scene on I-270 Saturday morning as two men fight in the middle of the highway, narrowly avoiding being hit by vehicles.
Police say a man who was hit in the groin area during the altercation became unresponsive and later died.
Jessie Fleury, 39, of San Jacinto, was fatally struck around 6:40 a.m. May 27 near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives, where he was found lying on a dirt shoulder of the roadway, according to police and the coroner's office.
One year ago, on June 7, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death on the family’s rural estate. Since, no one has been charged with their deaths, though law enforcement said at the time the community was not at risk.
The 18-year-old American star told Insider "not having schoolwork for the first time at a tournament" helped fuel her success at Roland-Garros.
Los Angeles mayoral co-front-runner Rep. Karen Bass, in a Fox News interview on the eve of the California primary, says if elected she’ll be "smart on crime"
An Atlanta federal jury convicted the reality TV stars on all charges related to defrauding community banks and hiding money from the IRS.
As a single-engine Cessna began a tragic descent on May 14 near the Haulover Inlet Bridge, pilot Narciso Torres told his air traffic controller peers in Miami Approach Control: “Mayday-Mayday-Mayday”
The safety trainer told Insider the Tempe officers "did the right thing" by not jumping in after the drowning man if they weren't trained properly.
Arkansas baseball faces No. 10 seed North Carolina in the Chapel Hill super regional. Can the Razorbacks make their 11th College World Series?
The inmates may be connected to two vehicles that were stolen in Kansas, authorities said.
Power demand in Texas broke the June record on Monday and Tuesday and will keep rising this week until it tops the all-time high as economic growth boosts usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said it had enough resources available to meet forecast demand. Extreme weather reminds Texans of the 2021 February freeze that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.
