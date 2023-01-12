Reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to report to Florida prisons next week

Fallen reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to Florida prisons next week following their conviction in a federal tax-evasion case and failed attempts to delay incarceration.

The couple, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons, were found guilty in June of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their luxurious lifestyle. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd Chrisley, 54, will serve his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola. Julie Chrisley, 50, will begin her seven-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute Marianna SCP in Jackson County. They are scheduled to report to their respective prison camps on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to records filed in the Northern District of Atlanta.

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, pose for a photo at their Belle Meade home June 12, 2018.

The Pensacola prison is described as a "minimum security federal prison camp," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. FCI Marianna SPC, about two and a half hours away, is a "medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp."

The couple's motion for bail pending appeal was denied Tuesday, court records say. The court also denied their motion to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to pay $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents. The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

The couple is appealing their conviction.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to Florida prisons