    Advertisement

    Reality TV star pays exotic dancer in murder-for-hire of nephew in Missouri, feds say

    Chacour Koop

    A reality TV star was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his nephew in St. Louis, federal prosecutors say.

    James Timothy Norman, 41, who starred in five seasons of “Welcome to Sweetie Pies,” was charged last week in the death of 18-year-old Andre Montgomery in 2016, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.


    Norman is accused of paying Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis, Tennessee, about $9,000 in the murder-for-hire of his nephew, prosecutors say. Both Norman and Ellis are charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

    The reality TV show that aired for five seasons on Oprah Winfrey Network shares the story of Robbie Montgomery, a former backup singer for Ike and Tina Turner, as she runs soul food restaurant “Sweetie Pies” in St. Louis. In one episode, Norman, who’s her son, takes Montgomery to the scene of his nephew’s murder on Natural Bridge Avenue and laments the deaths of men in their family.

    “Since Andre’s passing, I haven’t gone through this part of the city and really have been avoiding it,” Norman says on the show.

    “OK, I’m ready to go,” Robbie Montgomery says. “I’m getting sick to my stomach just seeing this place.”

    Two years before Andre Montgomery was killed, Norman took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew and named himself the sole beneficiary, prosecutors say.

    In March 2016, Ellis told Montgomery she was going to visit St. Louis. Norman flew to the city from his home in Los Angeles a day before the death, according to the release.

    On March 14, Montgomery was killed in a shooting on Natural Bridge Avenue. Investigators say Norman and Ellis communicated through burner phones they activated the same day. The phones put Ellis in the area of the crime scene and show that she called Norman immediately after the death, prosecutors say.

    Norman deposited over $9,000 in Ellis’ accounts over the next several days, prosecutors say. A week later, he tried to collect on the life insurance policy, prosecutors say.

    On the reality show, Robbie Montgomery operates the franchise with Norman, who goes by Tim. She brought her grandson to St. Louis to finish high school and work at the restaurant.

    The cast, including Norman, reflected on the death of Andre Montgomery in a reunion special.

    “My goal was to get him through high school, and so when I did that, I really wanted him to go back home because St. Louis is a city where Black men are killing each other,” Robbie Montgomery said on the reunion show. “And he came back and was there like four or five days and got killed, so that’s heartbreaking.”

    Asked why their community experiences devastation, Norman replied that young Black men don’t have male role models in the household to set positive examples.

    On Wednesday, Norman was in the Madison County Detention Center in Canton, Mississippi.

    The Federal Public Defender for the Eastern District of Missouri is listed as Norman’s attorney. The office did not immediately respond to an email from McClatchy News seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

    The case was investigated as part of Operation LeGend, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative with local law enforcement named for a 4-year-old boy killed while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
      Associated Press

      Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal

      Senate Republican leaders are preparing a slimmed-down coronavirus relief package of roughly $500 billion that will include extended payments for unemployed people and smaller businesses, a GOP senator said Tuesday. The measure will also include $10 billion for the embattled Postal Service, said one top GOP aide. The agency has become the focus of a campaign-season battle over whether it will have enough resources to handle an expected flood of mail-in ballots for this November's presidential and congressional elections.

    • ‘Accept her dominion over you’: Tucker Carlson rages at Michelle Obama in ‘unhinged’ Fox News rant
      The Independent

      ‘Accept her dominion over you’: Tucker Carlson rages at Michelle Obama in ‘unhinged’ Fox News rant

      In an angry monologue on his Tuesday night show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore into Michelle Obama for her speech to the Democratic National Convention, accusing Democrats of elevating her to the level of a religious leader. “Michelle Obama, it's fair to say, has done pretty well for herself,” Mr Carlson said. The speech that had infuriated Mr Carlson was widely received as by far the best of Monday's Democratic convention night, echoing her still-remembered address to the 2016 convention in which she debuted what has become her signature line: “When they go low, we go high.”

    • Barr announces 1,000 arrests, including suspects in 90 murders under Operation Legend
      USA TODAY

      Barr announces 1,000 arrests, including suspects in 90 murders under Operation Legend

      Teams of federal and local authorities have made more than 1,000 arrests, including suspects in 90 homicides, as part of a national crackdown on violent crime in nine U.S. cities, Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday. Barr's announcement comes more than a month after the Trump administration launched the enforcement effort, known as Operation Legend. Last week, Kansas City, Missouri, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy for whom the effort was named, after about 200 federal agents had been dispatched to the city.

    • A 19-year-old who admitted to blackmail, revenge porn, and bullying won his primary race for the Kansas House and is now running unopposed
      INSIDER

      A 19-year-old who admitted to blackmail, revenge porn, and bullying won his primary race for the Kansas House and is now running unopposed

      Aaron Coleman, a 19-year-old who admitted to blackmail, revenge porn, and bullying, has won his primary race for the Kansas House of Representatives. Coleman is currently running unopposed as a Democrat for the state's November election, according to KSHB Kansas City. One woman told The Kansas City Star that when she and Coleman were both in middle school, he obtained a naked picture of her and sent it around when she denied to give him additional photos.

    • FOX News Videos

      GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik blasts Democrats for leaving Black voters behind

      Kimberly Klacik, Republican running for Elijah Cummings' seat, joins Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle.

    • U.S. senator calls for federal investigation into beating near Portland protests
      Reuters

      U.S. senator calls for federal investigation into beating near Portland protests

      A top U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday called for the Department of Justice to prosecute a group of people caught on videotape beating and kicking a man who crashed his truck near Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham urged the department to probe the case as Portland police identified a 25-year-old man suspected of taking part in the Sunday night attack and asked him to surrender. "This shocking attack by a mob against a young man in the streets of Portland is beyond the pale," Graham, an ally of U.S. president Donald Trump, said in a written statement.

    • 8 Top-Rated Wireless Headphones Deals You Don’t Want to Miss Today
      Popular Mechanics

      8 Top-Rated Wireless Headphones Deals You Don’t Want to Miss Today

      From the AirPods Pro to the latest from Bose. From Popular Mechanics

    • Final Senate Report on ‘Aggressive’ Russian Interference Say Manafort Was a ‘Grave Counterintelligence Threat’
      The Daily Beast

      Final Senate Report on ‘Aggressive’ Russian Interference Say Manafort Was a ‘Grave Counterintelligence Threat’

      The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its fifth and final report on Russia's “aggressive, multifaceted effort” to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. The committee described its latest bipartisan report as “the most comprehensive description to date of Russia's activities and the threat they posed.” It goes further than Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report by concluding that President Trump most likely did have advance knowledge of Russia's hack of Democratic National Convention emails before WikiLeaks released them—contrary to what the president told Mueller's team.

    • People showed up at the home of a New York Times photographer after Tucker Carlson named him on Fox News, according to a 911 call log
      Business Insider

      People showed up at the home of a New York Times photographer after Tucker Carlson named him on Fox News, according to a 911 call log

      In a July episode of his show, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson named and threatened a New York Times photographer who had been assigned to a story about him. Carlson said that Tristan Spinski was part of a plot to hurt him and his family and that it would be easy to make Spinski's address public. A photographer working on a New York Times story about the Fox News host Tucker Carlson hid in an upstairs room of his home and could hear people downstairs after Carlson named him on the air, according to a 911 call log.

    • Disapproval of Trump COVID response hits new high — and many aren’t hopeful, poll says
      Miami Herald

      Disapproval of Trump COVID response hits new high — and many aren’t hopeful, poll says

      Disapproval of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new high, according to a recent CNN poll. Fifty-eight percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's COVID-19 response and 55 percent say they think the worst is yet to come in the pandemic. People who know someone who's contracted the virus had increased from 40 percent from a CNN poll in June to 67 percent.

    • Disappointed UNC students are making tragic TikToks about their dorm rooms, bills, and roommates after campus housing closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks
      INSIDER

      Disappointed UNC students are making tragic TikToks about their dorm rooms, bills, and roommates after campus housing closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks

      College students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill are using TikTok to vent their frustrations about the campus closing and switching to remote learning after just a week of classes. UNC-Chapel Hill reported four distinct COVID-19 clusters and a sharp rise in students testing positive within two weeks of students moving into dorms and off-campus housing. Showing off a newly decorated dorm room is a popular summer TikTok trend, but for this year's students, it's been repurposed as an ironic take on COVID-19 closures.

    • Biden says he picked Harris as his running mate because 'the government should look like the country'
      The Week

      Biden says he picked Harris as his running mate because 'the government should look like the country'

      In their first joint interview together, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) shared with People how they see their partnership working, should they be elected in November. While serving as attorney general in California, Harris became friends with Biden's late son, Beau Biden, who was attorney general of Delaware.

    • Trump knocks Mitch McConnell, Republicans for USPS hearings during RNC
      USA TODAY

      Trump knocks Mitch McConnell, Republicans for USPS hearings during RNC

      President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express frustration with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the timing of hearings on the United States Postal Service. The highly anticipated Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, which will feature the testimony of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, is set to take place Friday. Trump, who has levied attacks on the Postal Service, wrote in his tweet that the hearing, as well as the Democratic-controlled House hearing on Monday, should occur now during the Democratic National Convention rather than before and during the Republican National Convention, which takes place next week.

    • Coronavirus: How many Covid-19 deaths is India missing?
      BBC

      Coronavirus: How many Covid-19 deaths is India missing?

      India has registered more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths, overtaking the UK to become the fourth-worst-affected country for fatalities. The case fatality rate or CFR, which measures deaths among Covid-19 patients, is just around 2%. "The death rates have kept low all along, even as cases rose," K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India think tank, told me.

    • Associated Press

      North Carolina judges hear arguments on ex-offender voting

      Attorneys for convicted felons urged North Carolina judges on Wednesday to block a state law that keeps felons from voting until their full sentences — not just prison time — are complete, arguing in part that the law is racially discriminatory. If voters' rights activists are successful, the decision could lead to an influx of voters in a hotly contested election year and potentially affect close races, including the race for president and for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Thom Tillis. In North Carolina, a state law overhauled in the 1970s is being challenged by groups that help ex-offenders.

    • Lebanon has hit 'rock bottom,' must reform for long-term aid: U.S.
      Reuters

      Lebanon has hit 'rock bottom,' must reform for long-term aid: U.S.

      Lebanon has hit rock bottom and can no longer afford leadership whom the Lebanese people see enriching themselves and ignoring popular demands, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told reporters on Wednesday. "They see rulers who use the system in order to enrich themselves and to ignore popular demands," Hale said. "That era is over.

    • 'How do you sleep at night?: Anderson Cooper rips MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on COVID 'cure' claim
      USA TODAY

      'How do you sleep at night?: Anderson Cooper rips MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on COVID 'cure' claim

      Lindell helped Andrew Whitney of Phoenix Biotechnology land an Oval Office meeting in July where they pitched the drug to Trump, according to reports from The Washington Post, CNN and Axios. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also attended the meeting, Axios reported. Lindell, who has a financial stake in Phoenix Biotechnology, told Cooper that he learned about the drug from a friend, who told Lindell he had "answer to the virus."

    • Meet Karine Jean-Pierre, the out lesbian serving as Kamala Harris' chief of staff
      NBC News

      Meet Karine Jean-Pierre, the out lesbian serving as Kamala Harris' chief of staff

      Karine Jean-Pierre, senior adviser to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign, has a clear picture in her mind of the kind of impact the two could have on LGTBQ equality if they were to win the election. “The sun was setting and the lights got much more prominent,” Jean-Pierre said, thinking back to late June 2015, when she watched the White House lit in rainbow colors to mark the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. “I remember thinking how proud I was of this administration, that I had worked for that,” Jean-Pierre, an Obama campaign and former White House staffer, said.

    • How Ukraine's audacious secret service successfully scammed Putin and his mercenaries
      Business Insider

      How Ukraine's audacious secret service successfully scammed Putin and his mercenaries

      Ukraine's intelligence service tricked 32 Russian mercenaries into confessing their roles in the 2014 Donbass war and nearly flying into Ukrainian custody, according to explosive reports reported Tuesday by Ukrainian media. The Ukrainians invented a fake security contract and extracted confessions from the mercenaries at the job interview, then put them on a flight that would take them from Russia to Belarus, then to Ukraine, the reports said. However, the plan fell through at the last minute when the Russians were in Belarus, and the Belarusian secret police arrested the mercenaries instead.

    • Rapper who filmed girlfriend dying after taking drugs at Bestival has manslaughter conviction overturned
      The Telegraph

      Rapper who filmed girlfriend dying after taking drugs at Bestival has manslaughter conviction overturned

      Rapper Ceon Broughton, who gave his girlfriend drugs at a music festival and then filmed her as she lay dying rather than getting help, has had his conviction for manslaughter quashed by the Court of Appeal. Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died after taking the hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival in September 2017. Her 31-year-old boyfriend was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in February last year.

    • Cindy McCain makes the jump her husband flirted with in 2001
      The Week

      Cindy McCain makes the jump her husband flirted with in 2001

      Before his rivalry with President Trump — and even before his loss to Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election — there was a time when Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was seen as such a "maverick" that it seemed conceivable he might jump to the Democrats. "He was furious over the way the party establishment had treated him in the 2000 race for the Republican presidential nomination against the eventually victorious George W. Bush," Philip Shenon reported in 2017. "We came very close," Daschle said.

    • Colombia warlord asks US court to force deportation to Italy
      Associated Press

      Colombia warlord asks US court to force deportation to Italy

      A lawyer for a former Colombian paramilitary leader is asking a U.S. federal court to force Attorney General William Barr to immediately deport the former warlord to Italy after he completed a long drug sentence. The emergency petition was filed Monday in Washington, DC federal court on behalf of Salvatore Mancuso, the former top commander of the United Defense Forces of Colombia, known as the AUC. It comes as Colombia is mounting a last-minute campaign to block Mancuso's removal to Italy after it bungled an extradition request that had to be withdrawn last month.

    • As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action
      Reuters

      As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

      The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday. With the breakdown of talks between the White House and top congressional Democrats now in its 12th day, Senate Republicans are floating a "skinny" version of the $1 trillion bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a possible vote in the Republican-led chamber. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called on Democrats to use Saturday's vote on U.S. Postal Service legislation in the House of Representatives as a vehicle for coronavirus relief including stimulus checks for individuals and funding for personal protective equipment and schools.

    • FOX News Videos

      Sen. John Kennedy: Joe Biden may be the nominee, but Bernie Sanders is the head of the Democratic Party

      Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins Sean Hannity with insight on 'Hannity.

    • Bill Clinton rips Trump: 'We are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled'
      The Week

      Bill Clinton rips Trump: 'We are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled'

      Former President Bill Clinton explained in stark terms during night two of the Democratic National Convention how COVID-19 has devastated the United States. Clinton reminded viewers that when President Trump was asked earlier this month about the surge in COVID-19 deaths, he said, "It is what it is," but "did it have to be this way?" Clinton asked.