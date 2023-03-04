A reality TV star who posted an explicit video of him and his ex-girlfriend on OnlyFans without her permission was jailed for almost 2 years

Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months on Friday. Getty Images

OnlyFans and reality TV star Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison for "revenge porn."

The "Ex on the Beach" contestant shared an explicit video of his ex-girlfriend without her consent.

The video was filmed on CCTV at his home without her knowledge and was later posted on OnlyFans.

An OnlyFans creator and reality TV star has been jailed for almost two 2 years for posting an explicit video of him and his former girlfriend on OnlyFans.

Stephen Bear, who appeared on reality TV shows "Shipwrecked" and "Ex on the Beach" and won UK "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2016, was sentenced on Friday after he filmed himself and Georgia Harrison engaging in a sex act in his garden in 2020.

It was captured by a CCTV camera in the grounds of his home in Loughton in Essex, east of London, and he later shared it online without her consent.

The 33-year-old was found guilty by a jury in December of two counts of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, per a court filing.

Harrison, also a reality star who appeared in the British version of "Love Island" and another reality show called "The Only Way Is Essex," wasn't aware that they were being filmed and said Bear had made the video available on OnlyFans despite her asking him not to send it to anyone, The Guardian reported.

Bear was also given a restraining order forbidding him from contacting Harrison for five years, and has been placed on the sex offenders' register.

Judge Christopher Morgan said Bear caused Harrison "extensive humiliation and embarrassment" and that he saw the "enhanced economic value" of sharing the revenge porn video because it featured a "well-known reality TV and social media personality," the report said.

Bear told the court during the trial that he joined OnlyFans in October 2020. The platform deactivated his account the day after Harrison reported the video, per The Sun.

Revenge porn is the sharing of private explicit videos or images without consent in an attempt to humiliate the subject. It's a criminal offense in the UK and carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

In the US a similar law called Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution Act was introduced to the House last August and referred to crime, terrorism, and homeland security subcommittee in November to review.

The sentencing comes days after OnlyFans joined companies including Meta and Pornhub in backing a platform that lets people scan sites to see if sexually explicit images or videos of them when they were 18 and under had been posted.

On Monday the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced Take It Down, a free tool for people and tech companies to use to help combat child sexual exploitation. Users can report if explicit content of them has been shared online and ask the center to remove it.

