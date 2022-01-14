How Are You, Really? 14 Personal Health Questions to Ask Yourself on a Regular Basis
Check in with your mental and physical health often (if not every day) with these MD-approved reflections.
Vaccinated people with Omicron reported more sore throats and runny noses, but fewer instances of fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell.
A Minnesota judge blocked a hospital from taking a patient with Covid-19 off life support Thursday, one day after his wife said she "vehemently" disagreed with the decision, court records show.
The Kentucky senator admits in the 2013 video he would "sometimes spread misinformation" to college classmates and called it a "great tactic."
Québec has now followed that strategic carrot with a controversial stick. Yesterday (Jan. 11), provincial premier Francois Legault declared that anyone who is unvaccinated in the province will soon need to pay an additional “health contribution” fee to help cover the costs of caring for the sick and managing disruptions through the pandemic. Québec’s bold move was unexpected, given that the province’s vaccination rate is as high as that of Ontario, the country’s most populous province, and higher than rates seen in the country’s prairie provinces and many US states.
The author's periods would last nine days and be immensely heavy. They used red towels wherever they went to prevent bloody messes adenomyosis caused.
There are many tell-tale signs N95s and KN95s are fake, thus making them not recommended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Tess Holliday opens up about her anorexia diagnosis and recovery in an an essay for TODAY.com.
Figuring out how to get rid of a stuffy nose is easier than you might think, thanks to our experts’ advice. Try these remedies for quick relief from congestion.
Hattie Boydle told Insider she "fricking hates training abs" so focuses on movements that are functional, including half Turkish get-ups.
“I think, in many respects, Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday during a “fireside chat” with the Center for Strategic & International Initiatives. His comment came one day after the U.S. set an all-time record for daily infections, at 1.4 […]
What to know about getting the covid-19 booster to fight the omicron coronavirus variant and how it can protect against serious illness.
With the rapid spread of Omicron, many are wondering if it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 from the variant. Doctors break it down.
The fourth wave of the pandemic, like the three that preceded it, was marked by a dry cough, an intense headache and what one medical correspondent described as “a feverish malaise”. Soon, both the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition were confined to their sickbeds and London hospitals were struggling to cope.
N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from Project N95, Vida and more.
Whether they realize it or not, about 200 million people in the United States now likely have access to a Covid-19 digital vaccine card.
"The moment I met him, I got the weirdest feeling in my stomach that told me something was off about this guy."View Entire Post ›
After son died suddenly of cancer, then their daughter got cancer, a learned they had rare Li-Fraumeni syndrome. Dad has since been diagnosed with brain cancer.
The airline said today that 11% of its staff tested positive for covid in the last month. The airline recently shortened its coronavirus sick leave.
Anxiety-prone weed users should sniff their strains and look for low-THC options, Heylo cannabis founder and chemist Lo Friesen told Insider.
Here’s what you need to have on hand, and what to know, when COVID strikes.