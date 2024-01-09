Can you really afford to have children?

Raising children has become more expensive on almost every front over the past few years.

The total bill from pregnancy to adulthood – adding up everything from a pram and babysitter to clothes, toys, nursery and petrol for drop-offs at school and sports clubs – is an eye-watering sum.

Raising two children to the age of 18 costs as much as the average home, as you’ll see from our calculator.

It shows that the total cost of raising three children for a couple living in London, each earning £50,000 a year, is estimated to come to just under £640,000.

Sending the kids to private school more than doubles the overall bill to £1.3m, the calculator shows. And that’s using the £16,650-a-year average; for many of Britain’s biggest private schools, the fees are far higher.

Putting food on the table – from spoonfuls of baby formula to heaped bowls of pasta throughout their teenage years – has a big hand in the total cost of raising a family. The cost of a weekly food shop for a household with children has risen, on average, by more than £1,200 over the course of a year since the start of the pandemic.

The calculator takes in costs related to pregnancy and early years, including antenatal classes, a buggy, car seat, changing table, baby clothes and other supplies. It also includes the price of essentials such as clothing, toys and furniture, and extras like tech and cultural activities, for children up to the age of 18.

And then there’s childcare, for which the UK has long been among the most expensive of all rich countries, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Despite soaring mortgage rates, the monthly cost of putting a child through nursery now exceeds repayments in many areas of the country. The variation between even neighbouring regions can be stark – with a week of childcare coming to £125 on average in the East Midlands, and £161 in the East of England.

For a growing number of young mothers, returning to work after maternity leave is no longer a viable option.

Ellen Broomé, managing director of Coram Family and Childcare, a charity, said: “Parents have been struggling with high – and rising – childcare costs for many years. At a time when family budgets are under extreme pressure, the cost of childcare is making it near impossible for families to increase their income by working more hours.”

Childcare services have become roughly 14pc more expensive since the last election, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), piling pressure on the Conservatives to alleviate the burden on parents.

Tax cuts may have been front and centre in the recent Autumn Statement, but a “revolution in childcare” received top billing in Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023. Come September 2025, all children of working parents over the age of nine months will be eligible for 30 hours of Government-paid nursery or childminding a week. Those on Universal Credit also saw the maximum amount they could claim back boosted by around 50pc.

Ms Broomé added: “High quality childcare is key social infrastructure, it helps parents work and narrows the gap between poorer children and their more affluent peers. As we prepare for the implementation of the Government’s welcome extension of childcare in the spring, we need to see an urgent focus on making childcare affordable and accessible for all families particularly those who stand to gain the most – disadvantaged children.”

With a general election around the corner, Labour contends the current model for funding childcare has failed families and providers alike, highlighting that there are currently two children for every Ofsted-registered early years childcare place across England.

To complicate matters further, childcare policy differs under the devolved governments of Cardiff and Edinburgh. All parents of 3- and 4-year-olds in Scotland get a fixed 1,140 funded hours a year, while those in the most deprived areas of Wales get a 2.5-hour weekly boost.

But it’s not just geography that determines the price of having kids. Your income, that of your partner, whether you are in full-time work or receive benefits all have an impact on the final figure. The size of your dream brood is also, obviously, a major factor.

Chris Rudden, of MoneyFarm, a wealth manager that helped compile Telegraph Money’s research, said: “The cost of raising a child is a journey that requires both emotional and financial investment.

“It is affected by various factors that can change over time, so while it is essential to plan ahead and budget accordingly to provide the best possible life for your child, the good news is that the costs don’t all come at once. By creating a solid financial plan and being mindful of your expenses, you can provide your child with the best possible start in life without compromising your own financial stability.”

