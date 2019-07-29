'Really angry' gunman who killed 3 at Gilroy Garlic Festival cut fence, shot randomly for less than a minute

A manhunt was underway Monday for a possible accomplice after a gunman's rampage at a California food festival celebrating the "Garlic Capital of the World" that left three people dead and at least a dozen injured.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the shooter entered the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday by cutting through a fence to avoid metal detectors and other security efforts. He appeared to shoot randomly for less than a minute before he was fatally shot, Smithee said.

Multiple media outlets have identified the suspect who was killed, citing anonymous sources. Police have not formally released the name nor a motive for the shooting.

President Donald Trump briefly discussed the shooting Monday at the White House, saying everyone should pray for the victims, including a 6-year-old boy.

"A wicked murdered opened fire and killed three innocent citizens including a young child," Trump said. "We thank the brave members of law enforcement, they never let us down."

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies rush to the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on July 29, 2019.

Smithee said authorities were trying to confirm claims by some witnesses of a second shooter or accomplice. He declined to discuss a motive for the carnage.

The band TinMan had been playing when the shooting started, and singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle. He and other members of the band dived for cover.

Van Breen said he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”

Alberto Romero told The Mercury News he was home with his 9-year-old daughter when his wife called him from the festival. She said "they shot my son" Stephen Romero and that she had also been wounded in the rampage.

Romero rushed to St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy, a town of fewer than 60,000 people 85 miles southeast of San Francisco.

“They told me he was in critical condition, that they were working on him,” Romero said. “Five minutes later they told me he was dead.”

His wife was placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital in San Jose, he said. His mother-in-law was also wounded and in the hospital there.

The festival is a tradition in the region, drawing about 80,000 people last year. More than 4,000 volunteers make the fest possible, and the smell of garlic is everywhere. Donna Carlson of Reno, Nevada, said she was as helping a friend at a jewelry booth when the shooting started.

“All of a sudden it was 'pop, pop, pop.' And I said, ‘I sure hope that’s fireworks.’” She got on her hands and knees and hid behind a table until police told her it was safe to leave.

The sound of "pop pop pop" was a recurring theme among witnesses. Miquita Price said she was eating at a table when she heard a muffled "pop pop pop."

"Everybody started screaming," she told CNN, adding that she, her husband and others dove on the ground. When the gunman briefly stopped, they ran.

"A voice came in my head told me if i did not get off this ground I would lose my life," she said.

The festival's organizers issued a statement of support for those affected "by this horrific event." They pledged all resources available to support the community and law enforcement.

"We are truly grateful to the Gilroy Police Department, who responded immediately to prevent further loss of life, and to the hundreds of other first responders from regional and federal agencies who have provided additional support," the statement said. "We are also thankful for the thoughts and prayers and outpouring of support from people all over the world.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom was among numerous officials who showed support on social media.

"This is nothing short of horrific," he tweeted. "CA stands with the Gilroy community."

Contributing: The Associated Press

