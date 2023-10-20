A ‘really bad day’ for Trump: Chris Christie talks Sidney Powell plea deal, why it matters

CONCORD, N.H.−It’s a “really bad day” for former President Donald Trump , according to GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie.

That’s because Sidney Powell , Trump’s former attorney, pled guilty Thursday to six misdemeanor charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Powell will serve a six-year probation, pay a fine of $6,000 and testify at the trials of several co-defendants in the case. She also agreed to write an apology letter to Georgia residents.

“The interesting part of that plea is that she will be testifying against Mark Meadows, against Rudy Giuliani , against Donald Trump,” Christie told reporters shortly after filling to put his name on the ballot in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. “You don't give a no-jail plea deal unless that person's got something very good to say that will help your case against the others.”

Powell was among 19 defendants named in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ Georgia election interference case, which also included Trump.

