'Too bad!': Trump responds to reports of a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to call attention to a break-in at the home of a Baltimore congressman he has been sharply criticizing for days.

Trump was referring to reports in Baltimore media that police are investigating a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in West Baltimore that took place on Saturday.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “Too bad!”

Cummings confirmed the incident in a statement, saying:

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

Trump has been blasting Cummings and his hometown for days. The broadsides began with a tweet on Saturday in which he described Cummings’ district as a "rat and rodent infested mess."

Trump: Trump says Democrats 'always play the race card,' then calls Elijah Cummings 'racist'

Cummings: Trump attacks Elijah Cummings' Baltimore district as 'far worse' than southern border

Baltimore City police confirmed they are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of July 27 on Cummings’ block in West Baltimore, but would not confirm that it was Cummings’ house. Police said the burglary occurred about 3:40 a.m., hours before Trump’s tweets directed at the congressman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump on Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home burglary: 'Too bad!'