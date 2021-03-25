'It's really bad at night': Boulder shooting survivor haunted by gunshots

  • FILE PHOTO: People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
  • FILE PHOTO: Site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
  • Darcey Lopez, a survivor of the King Soopers mass shooting, poses in Boulder
1 / 3

'It's really bad at night': Boulder shooting survivor haunted by gunshots

FILE PHOTO: People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
Sharon Bernstein
·4 min read

By Sharon Bernstein

(Reuters) - Moments before a gunman opened fire in the Colorado supermarket that had provided her with a well-loved job and co-workers who felt like family, Darcey Lopez glanced up at the clock.

At 2:26 p.m. local time she had four minutes left on her shift, and two pieces of cheese still to wrap before going home to meet a leasing agent for a possible new apartment.

Shots rang out, and she hit the floor behind the Murray's Cheese Shop concession inside the King Soopers market where she worked.

"There's nowhere to go," she thought. Trying to run for the door could put her in the gunman's sight. "We didn't know where the shots were coming from."

Lopez, 46, described the physical and emotional toll of hiding in terror from a gunman who killed ten people on Monday at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, where she works, in an interview with Reuters. She was not injured in the shooting, but like other survivors, she is now struggling to come to terms with the horror and trauma of the day.

Desperate for a safe hiding place that afternoon, Lopez squeezed herself into a small cabinet beneath the cheese-wrapping station. Her co-worker at the cheese stand was 6'5" - too tall to fit in the cabinet, so he pressed himself down into the floor.

She told Reuters that as she heard shots ring out, she feared the gunman could come around the corner at any moment.

The shooting stopped, then started up again.

"Almost an hour went by," Lopez said. "Then I saw the laser beam light from a SWAT team officer reflecting off the deli freezer doors."

She tried to get their attention.

"I tried to yell 'help! help!' and I couldn’t get anything out," she said. "My voice just wouldn’t reflect my effort."

Her co-worker saw her struggling and used his own voice to call out, leading the SWAT team around the corner of the cheese stand to help them out.

Still wearing her red Murray's Cheese Shop jacket and limping from leg cramps caused by an hour in the cabinet, she clung to her co-worker as they picked their way out of the store to stand with other victims. Police loaded the survivors on to buses and took them to the station, where they learned that ten people had been murdered - three of them were her colleagues.

GRIEF AND TRAUMA

That night, Lopez developed a fever that wracked her with chills. She has since learned that such a reaction can be caused by trauma and stress. Two days later, she hasn't yet slept through the night - the gunfire that is constantly going off in her head keeps waking her up.

"I still hear the gunshots in the store – it's just something that kept playing over and over in my mind for about the first 24 hours. Now it's at night. It's really bad at night."

Lopez said she saw a grief counselor at the police station following the shooting. "Thank God for her," she said. "She actually lives a block from our store and is one of our customers."

Kroger, which owns the King Soopers chain, and her union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, held a gathering at a Best Western hotel in town on Tuesday, giving the tight-knit group of employees a chance to connect and talk.

She loved these people - ever since she signed on at the store five years ago to work in the Starbucks concession, then set her eye on the bright red jackets and the fun staff at Murray's Cheese Shop.

Now, the group would be forever changed.

By Wednesday, Lopez' fever had subsided, but she was still remembering the sound of gunshots. She's angrier every day that a person can so easily go and purchase semi-automatic weapons to carry out a massacre.

"My kids have grown up in this world," she said, listing schools and locations in Colorado where mass shootings have taken place: "Columbine, the movie theater shooting, everything we’ve had to go through.

"I'm angry."

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. tech companies use their expensive stock to pay for acquisitions

    Cash may be king, but stock is queen in the land of technology mergers and acquisitions during a pandemic-fueled tech boom. Company stock has even more frequently funded mega deals. The six largest technology deals in 2020 all used stock, including semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx Inc and Salesforce.com Inc's agreement to buy messaging app Slack Technologies Inc for $27.7 billion.

  • Grassroots efforts aim to boost vaccination rates

    In a race to boost vaccination rates as COVID-19 variants spread, U.S. communities are working feverishly to overcome mistrust and improve access among people of color. (March 25)

  • The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t Vote

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere have been seven gun massacres in seven days, but congressional Republicans are staying the course of claiming that passing any kind of gun-control legislation “would do nothing to stop these murders.” It’s a message that they’ve paired, for good measure, with the road-tested racist tactic of stirring up white delusions of Black criminality among their base. The message is, essentially, guns don’t kill people, Black people do — so be sure to lock and load.Senator Tom Cotton argued that Black people calling police “bigoted and prejudiced” and “demanding that they be defunded” is what causes mass shootings to happen, because despite being in Congress for nearly a decade, he apparently didn’t hear about all the mass shootings in this country long before the defund movement gained traction last summer. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chooses violence almost every day by tweeting equivalencies between BLM and terrorism, while Ron Johnson basically claimed guns don’t even count as lethal weapons as long as white people are carrying them (“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said about the Capitol insurrection, though he admitted he would’ve been scared if the rioters had been “Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters.”).Senator Ted Cruz, the biggest congressional recipient of gun lobby dollars at last count, went on TV this week to pin mass shootings on BLM because—I’m still confused by the racist math here—white people are worried that roving bands of Black civil rights protesters are “going to come into the suburbs and raid people’s homes.”The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and Dopes“In Texas, a whole lot of the homes, people believe in the right to keep and bear arms, and if you come after their families you’re going to meet the business end of a firearm,” Cruz said. “The Democrats, they want to take that away, which endangers you and your family.”While all these white Republicans refuse to take even the most minor steps toward mitigating gun violence overwhelmingly committed by white “lone wolves,” they’ve gone all in on stopping Black folks from voting. “Election integrity” is the Republican rhetorical ruse that’s supposed to barely cloak the new voter suppression campaign the GOP just dropped. It’s no secret that Republicans—who’ve spent recent years purging voter rolls, shuttering polling sites and gerrymandering around the country—don’t want Black folks voting. It’s just that they’re kitchen-sinking their obstructionism now.“States are not engaging in trying to suppress voters, whatsoever," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed Wednesday, a brazen lie contradicted by the Republican National Committee’s new “election integrity’’ commission, empaneled to think up new ways to end Black voting rights, and more than 253 voter suppression bills currently pending in nearly every state legislature. One of Georgia’s proposed 68 voting laws includes a petty provision that would make bringing “food and drink” to people in lengthy voting lines—like those in Black neighborhoods where the GOP has shuttered polling sites—a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in jail.Arizona’s legislature is contemplating a bill that “would require every absentee ballot to be notarized,” while Pennsylvania would do away with no-excuse absentee voting. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Mississippi Republican who once said voter suppression is a “great idea” before backpedaling it as a joke, defended the elimination of early voting on Sundays—an effort to keep Black churches from continuing “Souls to the Polls” voter drives—by claiming the practice desecrates the sabbath. Apparently, like so many white enslavers and segregationists who came before them, these Republicans really think God is on their side.This is what motivates otherwise “do-nothing” GOP members: threats of the Republican-voting white majority losing power to Black and brown demographic expansion and democratic voting rights. It’s right there in Arizona state Representative John Kavanagh’s declaration that “everybody shouldn’t be voting,” and his insistence that “quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes”—as if some votes are worth inherently more than others based, presumably, on who cast them. And it’s also in Cruz’s declaration that the For the People Act—which just cleared the House, and makes voter registration easier, gerrymandering harder, and re-enfranchises the disproportionate number of Black and brown population with felony convictions—is “the single most dangerous bill this committee has ever considered.”It’s also in Texas Senator John Cornyn’s lamentation that “President Biden has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants,” in the bevy of upcoming Senate Republican bills that paint migrants as criminals, in the insistence by Cruz (yeah, him again) that expanding voting rights gives “illegal immigrants and child molesters” the vote, and Greene’s dumb white supremacist tweets claiming “we are being invaded and @JoeBiden invited them all.”To be sure, they’re not wrong about what moves their base. There was a surge in gun buys during 2020, with the most precipitous rise occurring in June as anti-racist protests raged—and the greatest sales increases in states where researchers detected the most anti-Black racism. We know that the more intensely racist white folks are, according to multiple studies, the more likely they are to own weapons and oppose gun control. This is the party of white folks who remain so angry over millions of Black and brown votes being counted they still delusionally believe the last election was stolen. (And, just as a reminder, hundreds of them tried to undertake a white power coup.) They’ve been telling pollsters that they’re getting angrier about the current immigration situation, as if this administration has not kept the cruelty going in ways you might assume they’d appreciate.All political parties have priorities. The GOP’s lies in approaching every problem with an eye toward ensuring that whiteness, particularly of the conservative stripe, reigns supreme. That is their principal goal, and their policymaking is dictated by that outlook.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

    The short-range missile test is the first to be conducted since the US president took office.

  • Marvel's star-studded 'Black Widow' is coming to Disney Plus on July 9. It'll cost subscribers an extra $29.99

    The anticipated Marvel movie will be the highest profile Disney movie to launch on the streaming service.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Pet taxi transports furry friends across Cairo

    This is a pet-only taxi serviceLocation: Cairo, EgyptBahaa el-Din Magdy Saleh and his wife Hebatallah Adel Solaimanlaunched 'Aleefcom Paxi' in late 2020It offers rides for all petsfrom dogs and cats to monkeys and reptilesPet walking services are also available(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CO-FOUNDER OF PET TAXI SERVICE, HEBATALLAH ADEL SOLAIMAN, SAYING:"We wanted to offer this service in Egypt because it was unavailable, and at the same time we want pets to move without restrictions and not carried around in cages. There must be a friendly and loving attitude with pets, so when they see us again next time, they will love us and recognize the people they are leaving with. We also want to ease the hassle of transportation for people."

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Two people were found stabbed to death after a person witnessed the violent attack during a Zoom meeting and called 911

    A man and a woman in California were found fatally stabbed on Monday and a 32-year-old suspect has been detained, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • Mass. doctor on why we're seeing slow increase in COVID-19 cases

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes speaks about why the daily number of COVID-19 cases are starting to increase, and how Massachusetts compares to other states' vaccination efforts.

  • Zack Snyder reveals 'Justice League' sequel details that will never see the light of day

    The head of WarnerMedia has announced that the "Snyder cut" will be the final entry in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" movies.

  • Tucker: 'Race mongers' use Colorado shooting to push political agenda

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host accuses the media and Democrats of politicizing the mass killing

  • Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

    T.Y. Hilton tested the free-agent market and came to the same conclusion he made last summer — he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. For Hilton, it marks the end of a foray he never really intended to take. Team owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

  • Video: Massachusetts doctor sets record straight on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says he believes this vaccine has enormous potential, but AstraZeneca has to prove that they will stop being careless with data integrity.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as the first trans official confirmed by the Senate

    Dr. Rachel Levine is the highest-ranking openly trans person in the federal government after being confirmed as US assistant secretary of health.

  • Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company

    The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family. Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

  • Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

    Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day. The parade will feature tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Russia, Britain and France, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as the president of Cyprus.

  • Mike Davis is leaving the Panthers. What it means for Carolina’s running back situation

    Mike Davis started 12 games last year while Christian McCaffrey was injured.