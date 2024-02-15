'Really chaotic' : Oklahomans discuss horrifying moments after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Victims were being treated for injuries that resulted from a shooting during the Kansas City Chief's victory parade, police said.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
