‘It really comes as a shock’: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide, police say

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide on Wednesday, police say.

Maria Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed before noon by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, 62, who then killed himself. According to Miami-Dade police, the pair died in their home just outside Coral Gables in the Schenley Park neighborhood, near Southwest 57th Avenue and 34th Street.

Jimenez, who worked at Coral Gables Hospital for more than 35 years, joined the team as a phlebotomist and eventually climbed up the ladder to become CEO in 2017. She was previously COO, during which she helped the hospital become the first in Miami-Dade to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for total hip and knee replacements, according to South Florida Hospital News.

Mazzorana also worked in the medical field, serving as a managing member for AMF Healthcare Partners, LLC.

Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami spoke with Mazzorana’s younger brother Ivan Mazzorana, who said he was surprised to hear about the murder-suicide.

“I could not believe what I was hearing, but my mind took me to a place that is sad beyond all comprehension,” he told CBS Miami. “...It really comes as a shock.”

He said he didn’t know whether his brother had any mental health issues. The contract Mazzorana was working on was about to end, but the couple didn’t appear to face any financial problems.

“I just did not see any issues with them,” Ivan told CBS Miami. “It is very difficult. Another family is hurting.”