‘It’s really difficult to heal’: Aunt of man killed in Socastee bar shooting reacts to suspect’s downgraded charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The aunt of a man shot and killed at a Socastee bar in October spoke out to News13 after finding out the man who allegedly killed her nephew now faces a lesser punishment.

Kvon Lawhorn, 24, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, instead of murder for the death of Starquan Washington, 23. The family is looking for answers on why the charge was dropped.

Police said Washington and a second person were shot and killed on Oct. 18 outside Barfield’s Bar and Grille.

The murder charge was dropped on Jan. 11, but the family said they didn’t find out until Friday when victim services contacted them and told them a bond hearing would be held this past Monday.

Cassandra Strothers, the aunt of Washington, said the facts speak for itself and she doesn’t understand why bond is being considered for Lawhorn.

“You know and it’s not about judging anybody,” Strothers said. “It’s about this mother [who] lost her son. It’s about the way it was done.”

Judge Mark Harris made the decision on Jan. 11 to reduce the charge from murder to involuntary manslaughter.

The 15th Circuit Solicitors’ office told News13 Lawhorn also faces attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

Lawhorn was also involved in a reported armed robbery and was arrested back in 2018.

Strothers said she was heartbroken when she heard Lawhorn’s charge was lessened.

“He didn’t deserve it and it’s really difficult to heal,” Strothers said.

Lawhorn had a bond hearing on Monday, but the judge decided to wait 48 hours before making a decision.

Lawhorn’s lawyer, Scott Bellamy, confirmed Lawhorn was granted a $50,000 bond around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

News13 spoke to Strothers before the bond was granted and she said if Lawhorn is released, she and her family are scared for their lives.

Strothers said no one has been able to explain why the judge dropped the murder charge.

News13 asked Lawhorn’s lawyer, Bellamy, why Judge Harris dropped the murder charge, and he said the judge thought there wasn’t enough evidence.

Strothers said before the interview, she prayed her nephew would be with her and she thinks he gave her a sign.

“I said when I’m out there, if you hear me, I said you move those clouds,” Strothers said. “Look at the clouds, look at the clouds, look at the clouds.”

Strothers said she wishes she and her family were a part of the decision to reduce his charge. Although that wasn’t the case, Strothers said nothing will stop their fight for Starquan.

“We’re going to keep going and keep going until we get justice,” Strothers said.

News13 reached out to Judge Harris multiple times since Monday to ask why the charge was dropped, but he has not responded. News13 also asked the county clerk of court for documents from Jan. 11 but have not heard back either.

Lawhorn’s lawyer said if the judge signs off on his bail, he will be on home detention.

News13 is following this story, count on us for updates.

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

