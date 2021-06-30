Do we really have to explain that Tarrant water district budget isn’t a slush fund?

Many voters believe there’s cronyism and waste throughout government. With the latest news out of the Tarrant Regional Water District, it’s going to be tough to convince them otherwise.

Jack Stevens, former president of the district’s board of directors, instructed district staff in March to grant paid-leave hours to retiring General Manager Jim Oliver, setting Oliver up for a payment that could have exceeded $300,000. The hours that Stevens ordered granted to Oliver were far beyond the limit of the district’s policy on accruing leave time.

We can’t believe we have to say this, but paid leave is a benefit for employees. It’s not a slush fund to be converted to a retirement bonus. Even if a longtime, loyal employee such as Oliver somehow deserved an exemption, it’s not for a board member to unilaterally direct such a payment.

Stevens, by the way, is no longer on the board. He came in dead last in the May election, the only incumbent to lose his seat. Imagine the landslide had the public known about his attempt to cook the books.

It seems unlikely that laws were broken, thanks to a sweeping note in district policy that allows board members and others to grant exceptions to the rules. But our elected officials must reach for a higher standard. At best, Stevens confused what he was allowed to do with what he should do. After 17 years on the board, he should have known better.

Neither Stevens nor Oliver responded Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

The new board has done the right thing, voting unanimously Tuesday to stop the payment. And members engaged a law firm to examine the issue. Now, the public needs a full accounting of what happened.

Policies that allow for such casual decisions on leave should be revisited.

And further review of the district’s books is in order. How many times did Stevens or other officials approve these kinds of payments? Some people apparently need reminding that this is taxpayer money and needs to be guarded carefully.

This kind of cronyism and side dealing erodes trust in government, which isn’t in abundant supply — particularly for this agency. There’s deep cynicism about the Panther Island project that it oversees. Some taxpayers see it as a boondoggle designed to enrich powerful, connected people. Others may not see corruption, but they have lost faith in a project that has fancy new bridges over land that’s as dry as the promises of smart flood control and an economic boost for downtown.

Oliver served the water district for decades, and he deserves every penny he has coming under the board’s leave policies and other benefits. If for some reason an exception was in order, it shouldn’t have been decided by one person. The board presidency doesn’t come with a scepter and crown.

When Stevens was on the ballot, we recommended that voters retire him from office over his insistence that the current board ram through the hiring of Oliver’s replacement, rather than wait for the newly elected board. That was a sign of arrogance and disdain for the electorate, as was the attempt to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money without proper deliberation.

If voters had any doubt, they can rest assured that removing Stevens from the board was the right thing to do.