‘Really good’ deals available for shoppers with retailers’ after-Christmas sales

The days between Christmas and New Year’s Day tend to blend together, but they can be great for grabbing some post-holiday deals.

News Center 7 at 5:00, Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz spoke to Kristin McGrath from the online deals website RetailMeNot.

>> Man found dead on Ohio train tracks; Ohio AG asking for help identifying him

“You’re going to find some really good deals after Christmas,” McGrath said.

She also said there are a mix of things on sale right now.

“You’re (going to) see some clearance of things that retailers weren’t able to sell like toys and holiday gift sets and holiday décor,” she said.

Still, retailers also know there are a lot of gift cards out there and you’ve likely gone through much of the season buying for everyone but yourself.

“We tend to see some really good luxury items, beauty items, purses, clothing, (and) small home electronics during those after-Christmas sales for people to take advantage of,” McGrath explained.

>> ‘Integrity of our games is the top priority;’ Ohio Lottery gives update on cybersecurity incident

Another purpose for all these post-holiday deals is to cut down on all those post-holiday returns. That way, more of them are even exchanges instead of flat-out returns.

“Retailers also offer some after-Christmas sales cheap because they know that they’re (going to) get a lot of foot traffic,” McGrath explained. “They know people are going to be returning items.”

If you’re looking for a deal or if the gift card is burning a hole in your pocket, it could be worth it to get up and hit the stores.

“If you got some time off work and some time to shop and you want to get that merchandise credit or store gift card for return, it can be a very strategic time to shop,” she said.

That’s exactly what Emily Ross and Korki Howell were doing when News Center 7 caught up to them in Beavercreek. Both took advantage of their time off, did some shopping, and grabbed some deals.