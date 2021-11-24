"A really good young guy": Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse visited him after trial

Former President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Kyle Rittenhouse visited him at Mar-A-Lago after he was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

What they're saying: "He's a really good young guy … just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats," Trump said.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

"[Rittenhouse] should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead," the former president added.

Catch up quick: Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was found not guilty on all five counts.

His defense lawyers argued that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Go deeper: Democrats, activists denounce not guilty verdict in Rittenhouse case

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.