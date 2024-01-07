‘They really had no choice’: Emergency meeting to oust Florida GOP Chair set for Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christian Ziegler’s future as the Florida Republican Party Chairman could be decided this week.

An emergency meeting is set for Monday in Tallahassee.

The state executive committee plans to officially remove Ziegler from the position.

This comes after a woman accused Ziegler of raping her in early October of last year.

Despite calls for his resignation by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other party leaders, Ziegler is still clinging to his position as state GOP chair, even after being stripped of his authority last month and having his salary reduced to $1.

“This is very sad for the Republican Party of Florida, the Republican Party of Sarasota, the entire Sarasota community, and the state that this is actually happening,” Sarasota GOP Chairman Jack Brill said after the December meeting.

No officials would speak to 8 On Your Side on any comments Ziegler made in that meeting, but some called for his resignation.

“Law enforcement is handling that, he and his family are handling that,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said. “What we care about is the future of our party and the future of America.”

“That’s what we’re focused on and that’s why everybody in that room was so upset,” she continued.

We spoke with political analyst Tara Newsom who said the issue is that the conflict following the Zieglers is now following the Republican Party.

“They really had no choice, because the 2024 presidential election is such an important pivotal election,” she explained. “This is just anchoring all of their candidates, and it’s a minefield because they really can’t navigate how to come out as culture warriors with this very unsavory story following them.”

If the state executive committee removes Ziegler as expected, what comes next?

“Well, they have no choice to remove him,” Newsom said. “Of course, the Vice Chair will be running and will most likely, because he’s been serving in that capacity, will take on the helm of the GOP.”

“Then they’ll quickly try to pivot and hope voters don’t pay any attention to the story anymore and start to run races around the state and try to win in 2024,” she continued.

In a new twist in the sex scandal surrounding the GOP chair, court documents say Ziegler showed investigators a video of himself engaging in a sexual encounter with that alleged victim.

Attorney Bryant Camareno, who is not involved in the case, told 8 On Your Side, that video may open up other legal issues for Ziegler.

“If for some reason, he did record her or did something private that wasn’t mean to be disseminated, it may not be video voyeurism,” he explained. “But if he did send it to her to harass her, or to cause her unease or tension, then it could rise to the level of another crime which is cyber stalking.”

Christian Ziegler has not been charged with any crime.

The Sarasota Police Department said the investigation is still open and active.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.