What really happened in mysterious 1924 murder case?

Nov. 11—HIGH POINT — Whenever a murder happens in High Point, the killing understandably becomes the talk of the town, so you can imagine the buzz when news broke of a double homicide in 1924.

The High Point Enterprise first reported the story on Oct. 28 of that year. Two young men from Tennessee, Everett DeVone and Charles Montooth, had been shot to death and their bodies dumped in Deep River, just outside of town. The alleged killer was a young High Point man, Duncan Culp, who was ratted out by his teenage girlfriend, Zera Durham.

The "pretty 18-year-old girl," as The Enterprise described her, told a harrowing tale of how Culp had fatally shot DeVone several months earlier — on Valentine's Day — on Friendship Road.

"I was there at the time and witnessed the shooting," she told law enforcement officers. "DeVone and Duncan met there on the road, and Duncan shot him."

The young woman said Culp dragged the body into the woods, leaving her to get back home on her own. Later, she said, she noticed that Montooth — a pal of DeVone's — was missing, and she wondered if her boyfriend had killed him, too. She didn't say anything at the time, though — not to Culp nor to the police — because she feared him, she explained.

The story only came to light in October after Durham came forward and told police that her boyfriend had taken her to a secluded spot on Deep River a few nights earlier and shown her the bodies of the two victims, which were anchored there to a rope.

"Duncan took me to where the bodies were and told me that if I mentioned it, I would be there, too," she said under police questioning. "I grabbed him around the neck, kissed him and told him I loved him. I was afraid of him."

Police acted quickly on the young woman's information, arresting Culp on suspicion of murder, even as he defiantly swore he had not killed the two men and had not taken his girlfriend to see their bodies. Durham even confronted her boyfriend at the jailhouse, openly accusing him of the crime, but still he denied any culpability.

Then police had Durham lead them to the spot where she said she had seen the corpses, and they searched there and the surrounding woods for four hours. Alas, the bodies had mysteriously disappeared ... and Durham's credibility as a witness was beginning to disappear, too, despite her repeated claims that she was telling the truth.

With Culp still holed up in jail, High Point Police Chief L.W. Blackwelder sent telegrams to Tennessee, trying to determine if DeVone and Montooth were even real people, much less alive. It turned out that Everett DeVone's name was actually Elbert DeVore, and — lo and behold — he was very much alive.

So was Charles Montooth.

Culp, of course, was immediately released. Kind of hard to convict someone of murder when, you know, no one was murdered.

And how did Culp's accuser explain away her titillating tale?

"Miss Durham told Chief of Police Blackwelder, according to the chief's statement, that she had been drugged, and this probably accounts for the charge brought against Culp," The Enterprise reported.

Later in the day, Durham doubled down on her story, claiming that another High Point man, Will Owens, was the one who had taken her to see a body ... but this time she refused to identify the alleged victim. It was Owens, she said, who had drugged her and told her to place the blame on her boyfriend.

Police, as you might expect, discounted the young woman's story as another fabrication and vowed to send her for a mental-health evaluation.

It's unknown what became of Culp and Durham after this most unusual mythical murder, but confidentially, we suspect the affair ended their relationship. After all, when your significant other falsely accuses you of murder, it's a good bet that the honeymoon is over.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579