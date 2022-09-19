Do you really have jury duty? York County's president judge warns residents of phone scam

York County President Judge Maria Musti Cook is warning people to be wary of jury duty calls, as a recent phone scam is aiming to bring some disorder into the court of law.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Courts, scammers are telling victims they have failed to appear for jury duty and are being charged a fine, taking financial information over the phone.

The press release specified the York County Courts do not take payments in any electronic form over the phone for not appearing for jury duty.

Cook declined to comment on the issue.

The York County Courts encourage anyone receiving these calls to contact the state or local police and the state Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygnereal.gov.

