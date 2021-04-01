Who really killed Michael Jordan’s father? New documentary claims man jailed for 1993 murder may be innocent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Hutton
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Michael Jordan is pictured with his father James in a photo released by IMDB TV ahead of its new docuseries Moments of Truth.&lt;/p&gt; (IMDB TV)

Michael Jordan is pictured with his father James in a photo released by IMDB TV ahead of its new docuseries Moments of Truth.

(IMDB TV)

A man jailed for nearly 30 years for the brutal murder of the father of basketball legend Michael Jordan could be innocent, a new true-crime documentary has claimed.

On July 23, 1993, James Jordan, 56, was shot in Lumberton, North Carolina, while sleeping in a Lexus car that was a gift from his world-famous son, who later described his father as his “rock”.

The crime appeared to have been a botched robbery.

Jordan’s body was found dumped in a swamp in South Carolina 11 days later and he was accidentally cremated on August 7 as an unidentified “John Doe”. His family, who reported him missing 21 days after his murder, had not been contacted.

Michael Jordan, the ex-NBA star, now 57, was pictured breaking down in the locker room in 1996 after leading the Chicago Bulls to another championship. He told a reporter: “I know he’s watching.”

Michael Jordan with wife Juanita and his dad James while holding the NBA Championship Trophy in 1991 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CaliforniaGetty Images
Michael Jordan with wife Juanita and his dad James while holding the NBA Championship Trophy in 1991 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CaliforniaGetty Images

At the time of the killing, Larry Demery, then 17, pleaded guilty to first degree murder and testified against friend and alleged accomplice Daniel Green, then 18, who was also convicted.

They were both sentenced to life in jail.

The court heard that the teenagers initially didn’t realise the identity of the victim, but later reportedly wore the NBA ring given to him by his son and used his car to pick up dates and make phone calls, which were later used to track them down.

Demery, now 44, was unexpectedly granted parole in August last year, due to a legal technicality that will allow him – but not Green – to be released in 2023.

But a new docuseries, Moment of Truth, airing on Amazon’s streaming service IMDb TV, has set out a case for the innocence of the still incarcerated Green, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Green, who had an alibi for the whole night of the murder after attending a party in his grandmother’s trailer, has repeatedly claimed over the years that he did not murder Jordan.

The now 45-year-old said he was at the party when Demery, who had reportedly left the event to meet a drug connection, reappeared and asked him to help dispose of the body – before Demery allegedly turned on him on the stand.

Green told Moment of Truth: “First of all, I know he lied and that’s reality. I know he lied on me and I know he killed James Jordan.”

He added: “Love and hate can’t exist in the same space at the same time. As a prisoner, I firmly believe that a person who is going to get out and not commit crimes should be freed.”

The series also lays out claims first made in 2016, of alleged police misconduct, including issues with the autopsy and reported failure to follow up leads on other suspects, like convicted drug trafficker Hubert Larry Deese – the son of Robeson County Sheriff Hubert Stone, who was a friend of the lead investigator, as reported by the Daily Mail.

When police tracked down calls made from the phone in Jordan’s Lexus the night of the murder, the second call was allegedly to Deese. He worked with Demery at Crestline Mobile Home manufacturing plant, less than a mile from where the body was later discovered, and which was allegedly used as part of a drug-trafficking route known locally as “Cocaine Alley”.

Green’s defence team tried to introduce evidence of that call during his 1996 trial but it was rejected by the judge, The Daily Beast reported.

Deese was arrested for trafficking cocaine a year after the killing.

In 1997, a former police officer told federal agents that Deese had previously paid off law enforcement officials working on drugs investigations, according to The News and Observer in 2016.

Deese’s lawyers deny the claims.

“In fact, throughout Deese’s employment at Crestline, he worked as a cabinet setter inside the plant and never had any contact with Larry Demery,” Deese’s lawyer Dale Godfrey said in a statement to The Robesonian.

“At the time both men worked for Crestline, the company employed between 150 and 250 employees at the manufacturing plant.”

In 2002, an investigation into Robeson County Sheriff’s Office corruption led to the indictment of 22 officers including Glenn Maynor – who succeeded Deese’s father as sheriff.

Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the White House on 22 November, 2016Getty Images
Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the White House on 22 November, 2016Getty Images

Deese said in a statement reported in The Robesonian in 2017: “I have rehabilitated my name and reputation since being released on drug trafficking charges in 1998. I have built a successful business, and members of my community are treating me like a murderer when that is simply not the case. I have worked hard to build my life back.”

Representatives for Green claim in the documentary that the evidence makes for a compelling case for a fresh trial.

But prosecutors in Jordan’s murder told The Chicago Tribune in 2018 that they don’t believe Green’s fight to be genuine and that “he’s never going to own up to what he did. He just won’t accept it.”

Green’s lead lawyer Christine Mumma, executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, told The Daily Beast: “At a minimum, I think Daniel deserves an evidentiary hearing, which then would prove that he deserves a new trial. But in my mind, the evidence supports ... the charge of murder [to be] dismissed. He’s been in prison for 18 years longer than he should have been for the crimes he admits to and the crimes that I believe the evidence supports.”

She added: “I’m happy the true narrative is getting out there. There’s people out there who know what actually happened to James Jordan. I hope this story will give people the courage to come forward with the truth.”

Read More

Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

Michael Jordan and his company to donate $100m over next 10 years to support fight for racial equality

Recommended Stories

  • Who Killed Sara? Isn't a True Story, but It Takes Some Inspiration From True Crime Tales

    Netflix's murder mystery Who Killed Sara has become the platform's latest surprise smash hit. Its story of a wrongfully convicted man out to avenge his murdered sister feels like it could be at home alongside many of the popular true crime shows on Netflix, but, in fact, Who Killed Sara is a wholly fictional story.

  • Video shows smugglers dropping 2 children from 14-foot border fence into US, authorities say

    Smugglers were caught on camera dropping two young children from the top of a 14-foot-high border fence separating the United States and Mexico, authorities said. One person is seen scaling the fence and dropping the children onto the U.S. side.

  • Stray cat brings sick kittens to Turkish vets

    When the cat first walked into the clinic with one of her kittens, veterinarians didn't understand her motive, a spokesman for Karabaglar municipality told Reuters.He said the cat meowed for a long time after bringing in a second kitten.The veterinarians at the clinic did a quick examination and noticed the kittens were suffering from eye infection.The stray feline and her kittens were placed in adoption after the completion of their treatment.

  • UCLA's Johnny Juzang dreamed of something like this, but not this

    Johnny Juzang is the biggest piece in UCLA's run to the Final Four as the tournament's leading scorer.

  • After a long year of pandemic darkness, churches welcome Easter’s promise of light

    People are getting vaccinated. Schools are reopening. Plans are being made for later in the year. And for the first time in awhile, there’s a sense of hope.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • Italy is making all health workers take the COVID-19 vaccine, and said anyone who refuses will be suspended without pay

    Unvaccinated healthcare workers have been blamed for a number of COVID-19 outbreaks inside several hospitals in Italy.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly raped Florida woman and threatened to feed her to alligators, lawsuit claims

    A woman was raped in front of her young son by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a Naples, Florida, hotel in 2008, according to a new lawsuit.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's official secrets act

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained. Her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court under the official secrets law, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.

  • 10 surprising things you didn't know about 'The Matrix'

    Ahead of the series' upcoming fourth installment starring Keanu Reeves, here are some behind-the-scenes secrets about this beloved sci-fi movie.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • HGTV shows give viewers an unrealistic idea of how much renovations cost

    A New Yorker investigation into HGTV series found that the network uses discounted goods and services, which viewers typically don't realize.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."