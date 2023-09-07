What do you really know about Nashville's two mayoral candidates? A conversation with Alice Rolli

TechCrunch

The United Kingdom (U.K.) is set to rejoin the European Union's (EU) preeminent science R&D funding program, after a prolonged hiatus resulting from Brexit. The joint statement, issued by the European Commission (EC) and the U.K., hailed the news as a "landmark moment" for scientific collaboration between the U.K. and EU, with little acknowledgement of their former alliance that stuttered to a halt roughly two years previous. Horizon Europe, a successor to the previous Horizon 2020 program that the U.K. was part of, is a seven-year initiative designed to fund innovation and foster collaboration across the EU and beyond.