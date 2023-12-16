If you really love Christmas … these Cleveland pop-up bars are for you

**Related Video Above: Kenny shares holiday decorating ideas with a twist.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sometimes, with the holiday spirit turned up to 11, you want a moment to let loose and maybe have an adult beverage or two. Here we’ve compiled a list of fun pop-up Christmas-esque bars in Cleveland (and adjacent suburbs).

These bars exist until they don’t. And in the meantime, they’ll sparkle and shine with their over-the-top decorations. Is it all too much? Of course.

Take a look below … because you deserve it.

Chill at Etta – A Winter pop-up bar

12502 Larchmere Blvd.

Open Thur.-Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Located in a small oasis on the Poppy patio, this fully-enclosed winter wonderland of a bar offers not only candy cane and hot cocoa-inspired beverages, but you can also get the Larchmere neighborhood restaurant’s full food menu. The special bar is first come, first served.

The Christmas Corner Bar

18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Through the end of the year

Set up by the good people at Around the Corner, this holiday bar offers non-stop Christmas music as well as karaoke opportunities. Weekly December schedules vary, so check those out right here.

Holiday Spirits at Tower City

230 W. Huron Rd.

Through Dec. 23, Thur.-Sat., various times

This pop-up bar, located at the Eatery in Tower City, is once again slinging drinks by Nuevo, including cocktails with names like Sleigh All Day and Yule Shoot Your Eye Out. Non-alcoholic options are available, and you may see the Grinch pop in from time to time.

Miracle on E. Fourth Street at Society

2063 E. 4th St.

Through the end of the year, open daily, 5 p.m. to close on weekdays and 4 p.m. to close on weekends

Handmade cocktails in a speakeasy vibe, yes please. The Miracle pop-up bar, seen at select spots throughout the country (only two other spots in our state), is back at Society Lounge this year. Find the full menu and fun merch right here.

Secret Cellar Christmas Bar at Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave.

Through Dec. 15-31, closed on Christmas, various hours

It’s not so secret if everyone knows about it already, but the basement bar at Great Lakes has gone Christmas. It includes some fun drinks and a small variety of snacks. The earlier you show up, the likelier you’ll get a seat. Bring a Greater Cleveland Food Bank donation and get a free item, while supplies last.

Sleigh at JACK Cleveland Casino

3rd floor, 100 Public Square

Through Dec. 23, Fri-Sat., 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

It’s back for another season. Up on the downtown casino’s third floor, lovers of Christmas can sling back hot and cold cocktails while also taking photos among the décor.

Southern Cheer Christmas Bar

811 Prospect Ave.

Open daily through Dec. 30, various hours

What is it about a basement bar that transports you to another world? Here at downtown Cleveland’s Southern Tier Brewery, they’ve transformed their basement into a nostalgic holiday nook, serving up Christmas beverages. Ugly holiday sweaters are encouraged.

Tinsel’s Holiday Dream House

5400 Detroit Ave.

Open to the public Dec. 14-23 on select days, 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

For the second year, Gordon Green event space has turned its lower level into a holiday pop-up bar. As the name suggests, you can expect plenty of tinsel in this space along with heartwarming beverages.

X-MAS Bar Cleveland

1052 Old River Road

Through the end of the year, daily, various hours (closed for some private events)

In the revolving door that can be the East Bank of the Flats, a new bar has arrived to help keep people in a jolly mood. Along with holiday shots, cocktails and beer you can also get pizza and burgers.

