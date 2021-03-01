'I really love weed': Seth Rogen brings his cannabis company, Houseplant, to U.S.

Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read
Houseplant, the Canadian cannabis company co-founded by actor Seth Rogen, is launching this month in the United States.

"If you know anything about me at all, I am going to assume it's that I really love weed," Rogen said in a Twitter video Monday morning.

The "Pineapple Express" and "Knocked Up" actor announced that Houseplant's marijuana flower and ceramic home products will launch in California cannabis dispensaries next week.

Houseplant's three strains are the ones Rogen likes to smoke "all day," like Pancake Ice, which features THC levels of over 30 percent, he tweeted.

The Houseplant website crashed Monday afternoon shortly after Rogen shared the news with his over 9 million Twitter followers.

Houseplant was founded in May 2019 and is partly owned by Canopy Growth Corporation, a Canadian cannabis conglomerate that has signed deals with major names like Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart.

The Toronto-based company currently offers strains of dried flower cannabis, softgel capsules and pre-rolled joints in stores across Canada.

Representatives for Rogen, who is Canadian-American, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment. Canopy Growth Corporation also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Actor Mindy Kaling tweeted her congratulations to Rogen about the announcement.

"Making me want to buy weed! And use it! Everyone wants to see a paranoid Indian woman tweetin away at 7pm!" she wrote.

"We got that mellow weed too Mindy!" Rogen replied. "It’ll just ease you to sleep like a comfy blanket."

