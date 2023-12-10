Really, Microsoft did not call you

Dec. 10—Dave Moore, CISSP

Allow me to repeat that: Microsoft did not call you. Seriously, Microsoft did not, and will not, call you, and that was not HP you were talking to. I'm positive; it was not them.

Many folks reading this will be puzzled, thinking, "Why, of course Microsoft didn't call me; I never said they did. What are you talking about?"

Many thousands of other people, though, will have a completely different reaction. Numerous times every week, someone contacts me and tells me they got a call from Microsoft. Just yesterday, someone frantically called me, worried their computer was messed up because someone claiming to be from Microsoft had called them saying so.

It's an all-too familiar story: "Microsoft called me, and told me they detected over the Internet that my computer had problems, and they could help me fix those problems."

Every time someone calls me with this story, I ask them the same two questions, hoping they don't say yes to either one.

So, I asked Question #1: "Did you give them remote control of your computer so they could do things to it?" In this case, the answer was a timid-sounding, "Yes."

Uh-oh. That was not the answer I wanted to hear. I moved on to Question #2. "Did you give them a credit card or bank account number to pay for their services?" As this point, I could tell the victim was getting very nervous. Then came the answer I really did not want to hear.

"Yes, I gave them my credit card number, and they said I would only be charged $450 for their special Annual Elite Protection Program." Sigh. I was dreading that answer, because that compelled me to deliver the grim truth, and I hate having to be the guy with that job.

"You need to call your credit card company right away and cancel your card," I said." "That call was not from Microsoft. You gave your credit card number to Internet criminals. You have been scammed."

They're called "tech support scams," and they're nothing new. I first warned my readers about them in 2012. They are similar to website-based tech support scams, except they start with a phone call instead of a popup warning. You get a phone call from someone, usually possessing a "foreign" accent, claiming to be with Microsoft, or an "official Microsoft affiliate." Sometimes, they claim to be with a different company, like Norton or McAfee, anything to get you to take the bait.

The scammers say your computer has been detected as having numerous problems, such as viruses, outdated drivers, registry errors, or your "Windows license" has expired. They talk you into allowing them to "connect" to your computer, which means they have complete remote control of your machine. With some fast clicking and deceptive jibber-jabber, they put on a dog and pony show designed to fool the innocent, pointing out numerous "problems" that need to be fixed. Then, the pitch gets more intense: they need your credit card number. For a fee, ranging from tens to hundreds of dollars, they will fix all of your computer's problems and you will live happily ever after.

Con artists are called "artists" for a reason, in that they paint realistic pictures in order to trick people into believing what they say. The truth is, phony tech support scams are run by professional career criminals who will say anything to trick you out of your money. They are good at what they do, and they make a lot of money doing it.

Keep in mind that Microsoft will never, ever call you unannounced, nor will any other legitimate computer-related company. If you receive a call like this, hang up. Never give remote control of your computer to anyone who cold-calls you out of the blue, and never give them your credit card number.

In addition to stealing your money, the bad guys are also inclined to locking you out of your computer by secretly putting a password on it that you will never figure out. Now you know.

Dave Moore, CISSP, has been fixing computers in Oklahoma since 1984. Founder of the non-profit Internet Safety Group Ltd., he also teaches Internet safety community training workshops. He can be reached at 405-919-9901 or www.internetsafetygroup.org.